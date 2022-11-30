Around the NFL

Matt Rhule on what he'd change from Panthers tenure: 'I think I probably would just have taken another job'

Published: Nov 30, 2022 at 06:39 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Matt Rhule is settling into his new job as Nebraska head coach, but he took time to look back at his troubled stint with the Carolina Panthers.

His deduction? Rhule wouldn't have taken the job, knowing what he knows now.

"I think I probably would just have taken another job," Rhule said on The Season with Peter Schrager podcast. "A great place with wonderful people, but I just don't know if I was a fit there."

Rhule was hired by the Panthers in January 2020 after being lured away from Baylor, receiving a seven-year contract worth $62 million. After winning only 11 of his 38 NFL games over parts of three seasons, the Panthers fired him in early November.

"It's a funny thing, that thing called patience," Panthers owner David Tepper said in October in explaining Rhule's dismissal. "If you ask the average fan out there, they would think I was ridiculously patient. ... I think you have to show the right amount of patience and (look at) the progress that is being made. Are we winning more? Are we progressing in different ways? In all of those situations we spoke of, it hasn't been that."

Nebraska moved quickly to land Rhule, who successfully revived the programs at Temple (from two wins in 2013 to 10 in 2015) and Baylor (from one win in 2017 to 10 in 2019) before making the jump to the NFL. Rhule now has an eight-year contract from Nebraska to bring the glory back to the Cornhuskers, who have endured six straight losing seasons and last made a bowl game in 2016.

Rhule told Schraeger that his biggest issue with the Panthers job was that the expectations and the timetable for that turnaround were changed after he agreed to take the job.

"At the end of the day, we talked about, 'Hey, we're gonna have a four-year plan, a five-year plan,'" he said. "You know, if you tell me, 'Hey, we've got a two-year plan,' then I'm gonna go sign a bunch of free agents and do it.

"So what was a four-year plan became a two-year-and-five-game plan real quick."

Although he "hated getting fired," Rhule said he was not angry at how it ended. But he did suggest that the plug had been pulled too soon to see the seeds of their labor.

"I'm not angry about it at the end of the day," Rhule said. "I understand, but if it's gonna be that quick, then we're gonna sign some more free agents, we're gonna go make the blockbuster trade, we're gonna do those things."

When Rhule was fired, the Panthers sat at 1-4. They've since gone 3-4 under interim head coach Steve Wilks. Rhule suggested that he believed the team would have been on track to win next season in Carolina with a few moves this coming offseason to restock the higher-end talent on the roster.

"I think the trajectory that we were on was correct," he said. "It was to have a team that next year could make a big trade. I think you see the signs of it right now. When they play well on offense, they win. There's a good defense there. I give Steve all the credit, I give the coaches all the credit, but I'm part of that building process.

"Had that just stayed for maybe through that year and maybe made the big free agent signing this year to get over the top, I think that the Panthers could win the NFC South for years to come."

Rhule also pointed to the slow starts of the 49ers in 2021 and the Washington Commanders this season, indicating that Kyle Shanahan and Ron Rivera, respectively, benefitted from more patience approaches from their franchises than Rhule did from Carolina.

"The only thing I didn't want to do was leave the guys early because I believed the team would have a chance if this thing started to click," Rhule said.

Asked what he might have done differently knowing what he knows now, Rhule didn't get specific, but did hint that the Panthers were involved in a few big trades that fell through.

"Some little things -- I might've not signed this guy, I might've traded for this guy -- but there's no major one," he said. "As I've said to you, we had some close attempts at some blockbuster trades, and if one of those trades would've gone through, we might be in a whole different spot.

But everything happens for a reason. I'm here (at Nebraska), and you know what, I'm probably supposed to be here."

Rhule's head-coaching record with Temple and Baylor was a combined 47–43. His mark with the Panthers was 11–27. Perhaps he will be better off back in the college game.

Related Content

news

Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett downplay rumblings of division in Broncos locker room

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett and QB Russell Wilson downplayed a recent report that Wilson had lost support in the Denver locker room.

news

Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. intends to forego bowl game, enter 2023 NFL Draft

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., the son of the former Steelers linebacker Joey Porter, announced on Wednesday that he intends to forego the Nittany Lions' bowl game and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Week 13 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Rams DT Aaron Donald (ankle) will miss first game due to injury in career

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ankle) will miss his first game due to injury in his career.

news

John Hadl, former Chargers quarterback, dies at age of 82

Former All-Pro quarterback John Hadl has died at age 82, his alma mater, the University of Kansas, announced Wednesday.

news

Packers HC Matt LaFleur expects QB Aaron Rodgers (ribs) to play Sunday vs. Bears

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur expects quarterback Aaron Rodgers to play in Week 13 against the Chicago Bears.

news

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts undergoes knee surgery, out for rest of 2022 season

Kyle Pitts' journey back to the field began Wednesday with surgery to repair his torn MCL. The Falcons tight end underwent the operation and posted a photo from his hospital bed following surgery.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Geno Smith: Seahawks learning to go from 'the hunter to the hunted'

The Seahawks have lost back-to-back games following a four-game win streak to tumble from NFC West leaders to out of playoff position. Following Sunday's overtime loss, Geno Smith said Seattle needs to be ready to face an opponent's best effort each week.

news

Commanders RB Brian Robinson feels 'it's all starting to come back together' as recovery continues

Brian Robinson continues to be one of the most incredible stories of the 2022 season after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in August, and he feels "it's all starting to come back together" as he gets healthier each week.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, Raiders RB Josh Jacobs lead Players of the Week

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts were among the Players of the Week, which were released Wednesday morning.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE