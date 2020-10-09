Matt Nagy on Bears getting to 4-1 by beating Bucs: 'We find ways to win and it's not always pretty'

It wasn't a picture-perfect game from Matt Nagy's team. The Chicago Bears coach will freely admit that fact. But anytime you can beat Tom Brady in primetime, you don't look a gift horse in the mouth.

Following the 20-19 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Nagy cooed over his team's resiliency.

"I think any time you go 4-1, you get to a point where they are not always the prettiest of wins, but I look to end the game with our defense, having an opportunity to shut down possibly the greatest quarterback to ever play this game with a 1:13 to go, down one point and then to come through with that, that's a huge win," Nagy said, via the team's official transcript. "But you know, the best part about all this, and I'm super excited about with our players and our coaches is that we are 4-1 and we know we can play a lot better."

It was an inauspicious start for the Bears. ﻿Nick Foles﻿ threw a wayward pass brutally off-target on the first third down, and the offense sputtered as Chicago got down 13-0 early.

As it has all season, Nagy's squad battled back.

Late in the second quarter, a fortunate offside call that went against the Bucs instead of the Bears made a potential third-and-17 a convertible third-and-7 helped Chicago cut the lead to 13-7. Kyle Fuller then made a great crushing hit to cause a fumble on the next play, allowing the Bears to take a halftime lead.

Just when Chicago looked like it was about to get blown out, Nagy's team made it a dogfight.