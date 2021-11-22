Matt Nagy: Bears still 'gathering the facts' with Justin Fields' rib injury

The Chicago Bears continue to evaluate ﻿Justin Fields﻿' rib injury after the rookie left Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Coach Matt Nagy told reporters Monday the club is "still gathering the facts" and couldn't provide a further update on Fields' status for Thursday's game in Detroit.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport previously reported that initial X-rays on Fields were negative. The belief is he suffered bruised ribs. Chicago is conducting additional tests on the rookie QB.

Fields exited Sunday's loss early in the third quarter after taking a hit on a scramble. Nagy said Monday he was unsure if the QB suffered the rib injury on the play or it was the cumulative result of multiple shots. Fields was sacked twice while going 4-of-11 passing for 79 yards and four rushes for 23 yards.

Andy Dalton took over and nearly helped pull off the win against the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens, but Chicago came up short.