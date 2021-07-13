Matt Nagy: Goal is to get David Montgomery 20 rushes a game

Throughout his first three seasons as Bears head coach, Matt Nagy has often had to parry questions about his running game, or lack thereof, particularly after losses. The perception in Chicago is that the coach often meanders away from the ground attack at inopportune times.

Perception doesn't exactly match the reality for the play-caller. Still, Nagy spent part of a recent interview with Kenneth Davis on theUnder Center Podcastat the American Century Classic golf tournament over the weekend harping on his plan for running back David Montgomery.

The Bears rode Montgomery down the stretch last season as Nagy's club backed into the postseason. In the final three games of the regular season, the starting running back saw 32, 23 and 22 carries, respectively.

Those are target figures the coach hopes to see the running back hit more regularly in 2021.

"Depending on what the game is, what's happened the last couple years and why some of David's carries -- which aren't low -- haven't been quite as high is a lot of guys get it in to four-minute mode in the fourth quarter," Nagy said, via SI.com. "That's where they can get those extra four or five carries, which can bump them into the top five, you know, with 20 rushes a game. That's our goal."

In 15 regular-season games played last season, Montgomery averaged 16.5 carries per game. That's hardly forgotten. Only three backs saw more total totes than the Bears leading rusher last season: Derrick Henry (averaged 23.6 carries per game), Dalvin Cook (22.3) and Josh Jacobs (18.2).

"We want to have the lead so that we can give him the ball, so he has touches," Nagy said. "Because you know from just seeing him run the football, that guy in four-minute mode it takes more than one guy to bring him down. He's one of my favorite players on the team.