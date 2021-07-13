Around the NFL

Matt Nagy: Goal is to get David Montgomery 20 rushes a game

Published: Jul 13, 2021 at 07:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Throughout his first three seasons as Bears head coach, Matt Nagy has often had to parry questions about his running game, or lack thereof, particularly after losses. The perception in Chicago is that the coach often meanders away from the ground attack at inopportune times.

Perception doesn't exactly match the reality for the play-caller. Still, Nagy spent part of a recent interview with Kenneth Davis on theUnder Center Podcastat the American Century Classic golf tournament over the weekend harping on his plan for running back David Montgomery.

The Bears rode Montgomery down the stretch last season as Nagy's club backed into the postseason. In the final three games of the regular season, the starting running back saw 32, 23 and 22 carries, respectively.

Those are target figures the coach hopes to see the running back hit more regularly in 2021.

"Depending on what the game is, what's happened the last couple years and why some of David's carries -- which aren't low -- haven't been quite as high is a lot of guys get it in to four-minute mode in the fourth quarter," Nagy said, via SI.com. "That's where they can get those extra four or five carries, which can bump them into the top five, you know, with 20 rushes a game. That's our goal."

In 15 regular-season games played last season, Montgomery averaged 16.5 carries per game. That's hardly forgotten. Only three backs saw more total totes than the Bears leading rusher last season: Derrick Henry (averaged 23.6 carries per game), Dalvin Cook (22.3) and Josh Jacobs (18.2).

"We want to have the lead so that we can give him the ball, so he has touches," Nagy said. "Because you know from just seeing him run the football, that guy in four-minute mode it takes more than one guy to bring him down. He's one of my favorite players on the team.

"I love his work ethic. He cares so much. He's, I guarantee you every single day, he's out here working. He wants to have a great year. He's motivated."

In the Bears' eight regular-season wins, the RB averaged 17.3 totes per tilt. In the seven losses in which Montgomery participated, that figure waned just slightly, dipping to 15.6. Given the league-wide trend away from the running game and toward multi-player backfields, there is little to fret in terms of Montgomery's carries.

His end-of-season stretch above the 20-carry threshold did buoy his numbers. He had four games in which he didn't hit the dozen-carry mark. However, those instances didn't exactly indicate a win or loss, as two came in wins and two in defeats.

Most of the criticism of Nagy's play calls isn't that he doesn't call enough runs, but rather the timing of his calls -- i.e., electing to pass on short-yardage third downs when the running game has been clicking.

The overall inefficiency of the offense has been the biggest bugaboo for Nagy the past two seasons, with most of that due to erratic quarterback play. If he gets more efficiency and electric output from his signal-caller -- whether Justin Fields or ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ -- it should open up the ground game.

Again, Nagy insisted he doesn't hate running the ball.

"Not at all," he said. "I understand what city I'm in and where we're at with Chicago and defense and running the ball. You have to be able to run the football in this league to be successful and set up the pass and that's our goal is to get better in every area."

The reality of the modern league -- and a reality Nagy's play-calling usually reflects -- is that the pass sets up the run. But let's not let truth get in the way of good ol' clichés.

Related Content

news

Jalen Ramsey sees himself emulating Charles Woodson with move to safety later in his career

Let's be clear right off the bat: ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ isn't trying to move to safety now. But one day, years down the line, the star Rams cornerback could see himself making the shift.
news

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith: Reuniting with Jalen Hurts 'feels like old times, like back in college'

Philadelphia rookie receiver ﻿DeVonta Smith﻿ reunited with his former Alabama quarterback ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ this offseason. According to the rookie, the duo picked up where they left off years ago in college.
news

Matt Nagy realizes 'time is now' for his Bears offense

With fans clamoring for rookie first-rounder Justin Fields to hit the field and Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace's jobs likely hanging in the balance of the 2021 campaign, Chicago's 17th head coach in franchise chronicle realizes the importance of the season ahead.
news

Peyton Manning 'can't fathom' Aaron Rodgers not playing in 2021

The latest to weigh in on the offseason's biggest story, Peyton Manning doesn't see Aaron Rodgers coming to Denver to play for the Broncos, but he "can't fathom" the Green Bay great not playing this year. 
news

Vikings LB Anthony Barr: 'We have a Super Bowl-winning team this year'

A 7-9 finish wasn't what the Vikings expected when embarking on the 2020 campaign, but it became their reality. Now that they've had an offseason to retool and get healthy, Anthony Barr has high hopes for his squad.
news

Seven NFL teams above 85 percent vaccination threshold with two weeks until training camp

Monday marks the deadline for players to get vaccinated to be cleared and avoid restrictions when most teams open training camp on July 27.

Tom Pelissero reports seven teams are above the 85% threshold for player vaccinations, per a source informed of the situation.
news

Alex Gibbs, innovative Broncos offensive line coach, dies at 80

The Denver Broncos and the NFL lost an influential figure on Monday. Longtime assistant coach Alex Gibbs died from complications from a stroke, the team announced. He was 80.
news

Ex-WR Jordan Matthews auditioning as a tight end at HUB Football camp

Former Eagles, Bills and 49ers WR Jordan Matthews will show off his transition to tight end this week. HUB Football, which hosts a series of free agent tryouts for NFL, CFL, USFL and USA Rugby scouts, announced Matthews would participate as a TE in its camp Sunday in San Diego.
news

Washington president says new team name won't be 'Warriors,' must have 'no ties to Native American imagery'

The Washington Football Team will have an entirely new identity by the start of next season. What the franchise's future name, logo and look will be is still being worked out by team brass.
news

Eagles RT Lane Johnson: 'Last year was an embarrassment for everybody involved'

A four-win season in 2020 led to a Eagles reboot, with the ouster of Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson and importing Nick Sirianni. RT Lane Johnson joined Good Morning Football and said the groundwork has been laid for a turnaround after last year's "embarrassment."
news

Von Miller: 2021 Broncos 'the best team we've been able to field in a long time'

Since winning Super Bowl 50, Von Miller has watched his Broncos wallow in mediocrity, finishing third or fourth in the AFC West four out of the past five seasons. But the LB is high on the team's roster this year.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW