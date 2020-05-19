Around the NFL

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 07:25 AM

Matt Nagy: Bears' QB room will be a 'healthy environment'

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Nick Foles is undertaking a potentially wonderful opportunity but in unenviable circumstances.

The signal-caller is a new member of the Chicago Bears, tasked with learning an offense in time for a training camp that is guaranteed to include a quarterback competition and will be here before he knows it. The veteran will have to learn much of the offense without in-person interaction, too, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In an indication of Foles' character, he's made it clear to Bears coach Matt Nagy that while he'll be embroiled in a battle for the starting job, he's not going to allow the competition to keep him from helping his teammate.

"It's just like, 'Hey, listen, if I didn't have confidence in myself then I probably wouldn't be trying to help him out, because I'd need every advantage I can get,'" Nagy said, via Sports Illustrated. "That's not the case with him. Nick's been to the top. He's also been to the bottom. He's had his challenges. And he just believes and treats people the right way. It's not gonna be toxic. It's gonna be a very natural, healthy environment."

We know the expectation by now. Trubisky will begin camp as QB1, getting the first snap of the first practice in what could end up only amounting to ceremony. We won't have any indicator of who enters camp with an edge, though, because the two won't get a chance to earn such an edge without on-field practice time available.

"Mitch isn't gonna be able to do it (in the spring), and Nick isn't gonna be able to do it," Nagy said. "So it's gonna be very important, in whatever time we're given--it's just a fact, there's just not going to be as much time for that to naturally happen--for us to see it. It'll all play itself out. And because there's zero agendas in this thing, because there's complete honesty, it's very healthy. Credit to both of these guys, Mitch and Nick, they're both really good people."

The battle will be fierce, we can be sure, but it won't be poisoned. In a time filled with uncertainty, it's refreshing to hear a quarterback approach a disadvantageous situation with maturity, something Nagy felt his Bears didn't quite have as a team until the end of a challenging 2019 season.

That newfound wisdom might fit their new quarterback -- who was a starter, ended up as a backup, considered retiring, returned to lead the Eagles on an unexpected run to a title, signed a lucrative deal, again became a backup, and has a chance to be a starter again -- better than most realized.

"We feel like we've been through a lot together," Nagy said. "And when you go through these valleys, you learn from them, you say, Shoot, I've been there, done that, bring it on, I don't care, it doesn't matter to us. Now, we know we can pull through some bad times."

We'll see who ends up under center for the Bears on the other side of the latest challenging times.

Related Content

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks on the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
news

Tom Brady works out with Bucs teammates at Tampa prep school

Brady and a handful of Buccaneers teammates took the field at Tampa's Berkeley Preparatory School, according to photos and a report published by the Tampa Bay Times.
A view of an Atlanta helmet prior to an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. The Saints won 26-18. (Aaron Doster via AP)
news

Falcons among teams reopening facilities Tuesday

Atlanta president Rich McKay said the club is opening things slowly with about 15 people back at the Flowery Branch facility Tuesday. All of those employees are at the operations level.
Michael Thomas, DeVante Parker feud over Instagram poll
news

Michael Thomas, DeVante Parker feud over Instagram poll

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas and Dolphins wideout DeVante Parker spent much of Monday night arguing over a Instagram poll. Who came out on top?
James Conner on contract: 'I'm Pittsburgh through and through'
news

James Conner on contract: 'I'm Pittsburgh through and through'

Entering the final year of his rookie deal, the Steelers RB said he can't see himself leaving Pittsburgh after nearly a decade playing football in the city.
Nate Sudfeld: Hurts addition won't bring drama to Eagles' QB room
news

Nate Sudfeld: Hurts addition won't bring drama to Eagles' QB room

The selection of Hurts could rock the boat in the Eagles QB room, with both Carson Wentz and Sudfeld feeling threatened by the pick. Sudfeld, however, doesn't see it being an issue in Philly. 
Peterson: 2020 Cardinals best team I've been a part of on paper
news

Peterson: 2020 Cardinals best team I've been a part of on paper

The Arizona CB believes his current team -- one that finished 5-10-1 in 2019 and picked in the top 10 of the 2020 NFL Draft -- is the best he's ever been a part of, at least in terms of projections.
NFL instituting changes to Rooney Rule 
news

NFL instituting changes to Rooney Rule 

Immediate changes are being instituted to the Rooney Rule by the NFL, requiring clubs to interview no less than two external minority candidates for head coaching openings.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks on during arm ups prior to an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
news

Big Ben shaves, posts workout video of him throwing

Injured Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger pledged not to shave his beard or cut his hair until he could again throw a "legit NFL pass" to one of his teammates. A recent workout video seems to suggest he's returning to form. 
Lynn says Chargers looked at Cam Newton, but liked QBs on roster  
news

Lynn says Chargers looked at Cam Newton, but liked QBs on roster  

The Los Angeles Chargers have shown they're comfortable riding with Tyrod Taylor as their QB1 in 2020 but coach Anthony Lynn revealed the team did take a look at former MVP Cam Newton.  
Young Broncos hope virtual work effectively replaces missing reps
news

Young Broncos hope virtual work effectively replaces missing reps

The Denver Broncos are entering 2020 with a new offensive coordinator and second-year QB in Drew Lock. Receiver Courtland Sutton discusses how the lack of on-field reps this offseason has impacted him and his teammates.
Philadelphia Eagles tackle Andre Dillard (77) blocks during an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Seahawks defeated the Eagles 17-9. (Al Tielemans via AP)
news

Jason Kelce confident Andre Dillard can take over at LT

The Philadelphia Eagles will have a new starter at the most important position on the offensive line in 2020. Veteran Jason Kelce is confident that Andre Dillard is up to the task.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL