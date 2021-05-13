Around the NFL

Matt Nagy a high-risk close contact, will participate virtually in on-field activity at Bears rookie minicamp

Published: May 13, 2021 at 12:10 PM
Kevin Patra

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy will miss his first chance to work directly with quarterback Justin Fields and the rest of the 2021 class during this weekend's rookie minicamp.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Nagy is a high-risk close contact for a family member who tested positive for COVID-19 and will participate virtually in on-field activity during this week's rookie minicamp, per a source informed of the situation. He'll also lead all virtual meetings.

Nagy is in the process of being vaccinated but is not through each step yet, Rapoport added.

The coach enters his fourth season with the Bears, sporting a 28-20 record (without a losing season) and two playoff appearances.

After spending Nagy's first three seasons with his offense restricted by ineffectual quarterback play, the Bears made the draft-day move to score Fields, who slid out of the top 10 despite superb play during his run at Ohio State. The belief is that the athletic, big-armed quarterback will finally help Nagy open his offense, and we'll get to see the coach's entire scheme after years of being handicapped.

Nagy not being at rookie camp is a bummer for the coach, who surely wants as much face-to-face time with his new class as possible. However, it won't hinder Fields' development at all, as the rookie is just diving into the playbook. Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and QB coach John DeFilippo have plenty of experience to shepherd Fields through rookie camp.

