Matt Moore sticks with Dolphins on new two-year deal

Mar 15, 2016

Matt Moore will continue to call Miami his football home.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Moore -- a backup quarterback who's been with the Dolphins since 2011 -- has agreed a two-year deal worth $3.5 million, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Moore comes back to Miami after visiting with the Colts and Cowboys in the past week. He is expected to again serve as the backup to Ryan Tannehill under new head coach Adam Gase.

Moore has receded into the background in the Tannehill era, attempting just 30 passes in four seasons since Tannehill's arrival as a first-round pick in 2012. His last regular stretch of play came in 2011, when he started 12 games for the Dolphins.

Moore's camp was likely hoping for something in the neighborhood of a two-year, $8 million deal, the contract Moore got the last time he was free agent. That's also the same dealChad Henne got from the Jaguars last month.

Absent outside leverage, Moore took a pay cut that amounts to Scott Tolzien money. Still not bad work if you can get it, even if Moore -- to us, anyway -- is more a Henne than he is a Tolzien.

We're all just Hennes and Tolziens in this world, aren't we?

