Matt Moore leads Week 8 deep fantasy waiver adds

Over the last four weeks, Le'Veon Bell has touch totals of 39, 25, 35 and 38 (34.3 average), which is a simply massive workload for any player. The Steelers don't have much choice but to ride Bell as the featured player of the offense but we have to worry about injury risk with any running back handling that heavy of a workload burden. Bell's extensive injury history only creates further concern. As such, it makes some sense to roster rookie James Connor, whether you own Bell or not, just in case the worst happens. The problem with drafting pure handcuffs is that we know so little about these players we'll have to hold during the bye week gauntlet. That exists in Conner's case too. We have no idea if Connor would inherit the bulk of the work in the backfield or if he's even good enough to do anything with it. Despite the unknown, he's a fine speculative add, if you have space.