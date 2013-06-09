Matt Cassel over Aaron Rodgers? Yes, a 2009 poll says

Published: Jun 09, 2013 at 11:04 AM

Here's something to give you a chuckle on a quiet Sunday.

The Big Lead (via IGN.com) has unearthed a 2009 ESPN poll which asked readers "Which young quarterback would you most want leading your offense in the future?"

The list included Jay Cutler, Matt Cassel, Philip Rivers, Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan. Coming off a strong rookie season with the Atlanta Falcons, Ryan scored 49 percent of the vote. Rivers came in second (17 percent), followed by Cutler (15 percent) and Cassel (11 percent).

That left Aaron Rodgers bringing up the back end at a measly 8 percent. Yes, Aaron Rodgers, the greatest quarterback on planet Earth, was deemed to have the dimmest future on a list that included Matt Cassel.

What does this tell us? Rodgers' disrespect went beyond draft day and Brett Favre barbecues. Also, people of Kansas (the only state to vote Cassel No. 1) must have a lot of No. 7 Chiefs jerseys crumpled up in the back of the closet.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

