Matt Barkley starting for Bills; Josh Allen ruled out

With Barkley getting the start 12 days into his Buffalo tenure, it appears the Bills are no longer advocating Peterman as a capable quarterback option for the team. Peterman, who ranks dead last in QB rating (30.7) among NFL signal-callers this season with a minimum of 50 passing attempts, threw three interceptions in last week's loss when he got the start over the injured Anderson. He has thrown seven interceptions on 81 attempts.