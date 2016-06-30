Mathieu: David Johnson 'reminds me of Marshall Faulk'

In the Amazon Prime video series All or Nothing: A Season with the Arizona Cardinals, which debuted Friday, we discover that Arizona's war room had zeroed in on shifty tailback Ameer Abdullah with the No. 58 overall pick in the draft. Crestfallen when the Lions swooped in to steal the Nebraska star at the last minute, general manager Steve Keim ended up "settling" for Johnson one round later with the No. 86 pick.