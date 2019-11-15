Mason Rudolph will be fined for role in TNF brawl

The fight started after Garrett took down Rudolph after a short pass with eight seconds left in the game. On the ground, Rudolph then grabbed at the pass-rusher's helmet, feeding the fire. With teammates coming over to break up the scuffle, Garrett ripped Rudolph's helmet off as the two rose from the turf. As Steelers offensive linemen restrained Garrett, the hatless QB returned to the fray, where he was struck with his own helmet in the skull.