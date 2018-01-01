Around the NFL

Marvin Lewis: No Bengals coaching decision timeline

Published: Jan 01, 2018 at 05:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

After delivering the "most devastating loss" of Terrell Suggs' lengthy career in Baltimore, Bengals coach Marvin Lewis assured reporters of his desire to return for a 16th season in Cincinnati.

Following up in Monday's news conference after speaking with owner Mike Brown, Lewis explained that there is no timeline for a decision on his future. He added that there is mutual interest in continuing his relationship with the organization.

"I don't think there's a delay or sticking point here," Lewis added. "I just think that ... this isn't a paper route. I just think that there's things that both of us want to feel good about.

"I think as you move forward -- 2017 is over, we're going into 2018 now and the future -- I think everybody wants to make sure we stay on the same course together."

With his contract expiring, Lewis has informed his coaching staff that it might be a few days before a final decision is reached, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday.

Before knocking the Lions and Ravens out of the playoff hunt to close out the season, the expectation was that the two sides would mutually agree to end Lewis' coaching tenure, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The question was whether Lewis would stick around in a front-office capacity.

A throwback to past generations, the Bengals run their operation in unique fashion. Prior to Hue Jackson's 2016 exodus to Cleveland, per NFL Network's Michael Silver, Lewis and Brown discussed a two-year succession plan that would have resulted in the former offensive coordinator taking the baton from Lewis this January. Now that Jackson has been granted a reprieve from Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, the Bengals have no obvious replacement for Lewis.

As witnessed in 2011 when Lewis surprisingly emerged from the hottest seat in the league to sign a new contract in the Queen City, Brown's front office is beyond prediction. At this point, it would come as no surprise if Lewis escapes with his job intact to resume the NFL's second-longest head-coaching tenure.

Since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger, Lewis and Steelers Hall of Famer Chuck Noll are the only head coaches to last at least 12 consecutive seasons in one organization without a Super Bowl appearance.

Noll's four Lombardi Trophies in the 1970s provided bulletproof job security as he entered the 1980s. Lewis' long leash derives not just from "raising the Titanic" after the lost decade of the 1990s, but also from his standing as the centerpiece of the franchise's football operation.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL permitting unlimited players to return from injured reserve for 2021 season

In a Tuesday memo, the NFL notified all teams that they are permitted to have unlimited players return from the injured reserve list this season after missing three games, Tom Pelissero reported. Only players on the 53-man roster after Sept. 1 are eligible to be designated for return from IR or the non-football injury list.
news

Drew Lock to start Broncos' preseason opener; Teddy Bridgewater will open second game

Broncos HC Vic Fangio told reporters Tuesday that Drew Lock will start Saturday's preseason opener against Minnesota and Teddy Bridgewater would start the following week against Seattle. 
news

NFL officials to strictly enforce taunting violations in 2021

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that two taunting violations will result in an automatic ejection with fines and suspensions also in play.
news

Ravens first-round WR Rashod Bateman considered week to week after suffering groin injury

Ravens first-round rookie WR ﻿Rashod Bateman﻿ pulled up lame in practice Tuesday and left early. Mike Garafolo reports that Bateman suffered a groin injury and is considered week to week. With evaluations ongoing, it is too early to know whether the first-rounder will be sidelined to start the regular season.
news

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper (ankle) passes physical, removed from PUP list

Amari Cooper is off the physically unable to perform list. The Cowboys announced Tuesday that the receiver passed his physical and was activated from the PUP list. The move was anticipated after Cooper said last week that he was closing in on being 100 percent ahead of the 2021 season.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Rookie QB Sam Ehlinger seeing first-team reps at Colts practice

The Colts' ongoing storyline at quarterback took a slight turn on Tuesday with rookie Sam Ehlinger seeing reps with the first-team offense on Tuesday.
news

LaFleur: Jordan Love to play 'majority' of Texans game; Rodgers likely won't see preseason action

Preseason is ﻿Jordan Love﻿'s time to shine in Green Bay. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Love would start and play the "majority" of Saturday's first preseason game against the Texans, with ﻿Kurt Benkert﻿ taking over at some point.
news

NFL roundup: Latest training camp news from Tuesday, Aug. 10

Colts star LB Darius Leonard made his training camp debut on Tuesday after fully recovering from an ankle procedure he underwent in June. 
news

David Culley: Deshaun Watson 'unlikely to play' in Texans' preseason game vs. Packers

Unsurprisingly, the Texans aren't planning for ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ to play in Saturday's preseason game in Green Bay. Coach David Culley said Tuesday he doesn't see the QB playing.
news

Hunter Henry expected to miss weeks in camp with shoulder injury; Belichick calls TE 'day to day'

NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports that the results of Monday's MRI on Hunter Henry indicate that the Patriots TE is expected to miss weeks during camp, not days.
news

Bills HC McDermott glad to get Josh Allen's long-term contract 'out of the way' before 2021 season

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Bills coach Sean McDermott said he's glad the club and QB Josh Allen were able to get a long-term contract finished ahead of the 2021 season. 
news

Landon Collins to play in Washington's first preseason game just nine months after torn Achilles

Landon Collins﻿' 2020 campaign ended after seven games after the Washington Football Team safety tore his Achilles. The injury usually has a lengthy timetable. However, Collins blasted past that projection.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW