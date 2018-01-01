Suggs: Loss to Bengals 'most devastating' of my career

"It's like a bad dream."

Those were the words of veteran pass-rusher Terrell Suggs after watching the Baltimore Ravens fall from the threshold of a wild-card berth into total oblivion with Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, a defeat sealed by Tyler Boyd's 49-yard catch-and-run touchdown with less than a minute to play.

"Fifteen years as a Raven, I would have to say this one is definitely the most devastating," Suggs said. "I'll remember this one forever."

Baltimore's loss shook up the AFC playoff picture and turned Western New York into an all-out party zone, with Bills fans -- the primary beneficiary -- celebrating their first postseason appearance since 1999.

As for Suggs, he's far from finished. After a season that saw the 35-year-old game-plan wrecker notch a team-leading 11 sacks, 49 tackles and four forced fumbles in 2017, Suggs promised he'd be back for more.

"I'm planning on playing football a few more years. You think I should quit?" Suggs asked. "My body ain't what's hurting right now. I plan on playing football next year and for years to come."