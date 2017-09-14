Around the NFL

Marvin Lewis: Andy Dalton's starting job is secure

Published: Sep 14, 2017 at 05:51 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Andy Dalton and the Cincinnati Bengals couldn't have had a worse start to the 2017 season.

Through two weeks, and two home losses, Dalton's Bengals have failed to score a touchdown. Cincinnati is the first team since the 1939 Eagles to play the first two games of a season at home and score zero touchdowns in both games.

After Dalton threw four picks and took five sacks in a defeat to the Baltimore Ravens, the QB played safer football in Thursday night's 13-9 loss to the Texans, but struggled to locate and hit open receivers, move the offense and finish off their few positive drives with scores.

To many reporters and observers, Dalton hasn't looked like himself in this season's early-goings, or at least unlike the MVP candidate in 2015, who threw 25 touchdowns to only seven picks before suffering a season-ending injury.

Now the Bengals' starting quarterback of seven years is playing the poorest football of his professional career and having his job security called into question.

"No, I'm not worried about Andy," Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said after the game, telling reporters that Dalton's starting job is secure.

"No, I don't think he's taken a step back," Lewis added. "I think we have to continue to let Andy do his thing. We've got to do things better around him all the time. Again, we're not good enough today. We didn't play good enough to win on offense and we gave up a play on defense that we can't give up. They didn't give a [49-yarder] today for a score and that's the difference in the game. Same thing as last week. You want to be dominant? Be dominant as the other side."

The other option in the Queen City is AJ McCarron. The longtime backup filled in for Dalton when he went down in 2015 and started Cincinnati's infamous wild-card loss to Pittsburgh.

Every offseason, McCarron has been rumored as potential trade bait for QB-needy also-rans, having demonstrated the ability to win football games and play with competence under center. But the Bengals have held onto McCarron, either to procure a better offer for him or to keep him as a rainy-day starter in case of a scenario like this one.

This campaign can get away from Cincy quickly; the 0-2 Bengals have to travel to Green Bay next week, while their undefeated division rivals, the Steelers and Ravens, have winnable games the next two Sundays. In a few weeks, if things don't change and the season is nearly lost, Lewis and Co. might sing a different tune and try a a possible season-changing switch from Dalton to McCarron.

For now, the Bengals will stick with their struggling starter in hopes that Dalton will finally connect with his playmakers, open up the running game and score at least one touchdown.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (toe) returns to practice for first time in weeks

Aaron Rodgers returned to practice on Friday for the first time in three weeks. The Packers QB has been playing through a toe injury suffered while he was training on his own during his COVID-related isolation period, but hasn't participated in practice during the weeks leading up to Green Bay's games.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 10

Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt is believed to have suffered just a tweak to his groin last night. With extra time before Pittsburgh returns to the field against the Titans, Watt has a chance to be ready to go.
news

Texans name rookie Davis Mills starting QB for remainder of season

The Texans are turning the page under center in the final five weeks of the 2021 season. Rookie quarterback ﻿Davis Mills﻿ will take over starting duties for the remainder of the season, coach David Culley told reporters Friday.
news

Ron Rivera on Mike McCarthy guaranteeing Cowboys victory over Washington: 'I think that's a big mistake'

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy guaranteeing a win over Washington is being met by scorn from his counterpart in Sunday's tilt, Ron Rivera. The Washington coach said that he thinks McCarthy's comment is a gaffe.
news

Amari Cooper notes Cowboys WR trio hasn't played full game together: Ds don't 'know what to expect'

The Cowboys haven't had their star-studded WR trio of ﻿Amari Cooper﻿, ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿ and ﻿Michael Gallup﻿ on the field together much this season. "I don't know if defenses really know what to expect from us out of a full game together," Cooper said this week.
news

Mike Zimmer after Vikings' 12th one-score game: 'Another fun night'

A laugher turned into a nail-biter Thursday night in Minnesota as the Vikings staved off an epic collapse to hang on for a 36-28 win over the Steelers. "Another fun night," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer quipped.
news

Steelers' Chase Claypool: 'I definitely do have to be better' after lost seconds late in loss to Vikings

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool cost his team precious seconds late in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.
news

Banged-up Vikings RB Dalvin Cook after 205-yard night: 'There ain't no holding me back'

Donning a shoulder harness to help him deal with the torn labrum and dislocated shoulder he suffered two games prior, Dalvin Cook found gaping holes and open lanes en route to 205 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings' 36-28 win over the Steelers.
news

Football community reacts to news of Demaryius Thomas' death

News of former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas' death shook the football community on Thursday night. An outpouring of love on Twitter followed.
news

Former Denver Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas dies at age 33

Former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, a four-time Pro Bowler with the Denver Broncos, has died at the age of 33.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 14: What we learned from Vikings' win over Steelers on Thursday night

Dalvin Cook and the Vikings burst out to a big lead and then hang on to stave off Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers. 
news

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt exits Thursday's loss with groin injury

Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt exited Thursday night's loss to the Vikings with a groin injury. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW