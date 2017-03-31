Around the NFL

Martavis Bryant confident he'll be reinstated soon

Published: Mar 31, 2017 at 06:23 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Are the Steelers adding a secret weapon in their quest to catch up to the Patriots as an AFC superpower?

Appearing on Thursday's edition of Up to the Minute Live, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that suspended wide receiver Martavis Bryant believes he will soon be returning to Pittsburgh.

"When you speak to people close to him," Rapoport said, "they are confident that in the near future he will get word that he has been reinstated to the NFL."

Bryant is awaiting confirmation from Commissioner Roger Goodell after applying for reinstatement in mid-January.

As confident as Bryant's camp might be, the Steelers organization has been hesitant to place full faith in his availability. General manager Kevin Colbert made that abundantly clear in early March:

Just this week, coach Mike Tomlin expressed a similar sentiment.

"From a professional standpoint, we understand the nature of this business, that the train moves on," Tomlin said, via ESPN.com. "And we have been on it now for 12 months. Hopefully he will get the opportunity to maybe get onto the moving train."

That said, the tide may be starting to turn. The Steelers now have legitimate hope that Bryant will be back for the start of offseason workouts on April 17, NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported Friday.

As complimentary as Tomlin has been about third-year deep threat Sammie Coates, Pittsburgh sorely missed Bryant's dynamic presence opposite Antonio Brown last season.

Since Bryant entered the league in 2014, the Steelers have scored 30 or more points in roughly half of the games he has played. Without Bryant in the lineup, that percentage is closer to 30 percent.

The range of outcomes for Ben Roethlisberger's attack might be as varied as any in football this season. If Bryant and Brown recapture dominant 2015 form, All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell avoids injury and speedy tight end Ladarius Greenovercomes concussion concerns, this offense's ceiling is as high as any in the game.

If those ingredients aren't in sync come playoff time, though, they can forget about matching the Patriots' firepower.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills' Josh Allen on game-winning drive to squeak by Chargers: Just trusted our guys to 'go make big plays'

A turnover-filled performance against the Chargers made for a nerve-racking night for Bills fans, but Josh Allen stepped up when it mattered most, leading the Bills on a 13-play, 64-yard drive late in the fourth quarter to set up Tyler Bass' game-winning field goal.
news

Steelers' George Pickens on connection with Mason Rudolph: 'I was just hoping he'd give me a chance'

In this holiday special, the Pittsburgh Steelers snapped their three-game losing streak with the help of receiver George Pickens dominating and quarterback Mason Rudolph giving him a chance.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Saturday's doubleheader 

The Pittsburgh Steelers are alive and well amid a competitive AFC playoff race following Saturday night's dominant 34-11 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Week 16 Saturday inactives: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers; Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers

The official inactives for Saturday's Week 16 doubleheader: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers; Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence clears concussion protocol, will travel with team to Tampa Bay

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been cleared from concussion protocol and will travel with the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, clearing the way for him to start Sunday's crucial Week 16 tilt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith (groin) set for return as starter vs. Titans

Seahawks QB Geno Smith has no injury designation on the team's official injury report and is in line to start Sunday against the host Tennessee Titans.
news

Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud (concussion) ruled out for Sunday vs. Browns

The Houston Texans' standout rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud will miss Sunday's Week 16 tilt against the Cleveland Browns. Veteran Case Keenum is expected to get the start once more as Stroud misses his second consecutive game due to a concussion.
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb) not listed on injury report, expected to return Sunday vs. Falcons

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor was not listed on the team's Friday injury report, clearing the way for him to take the field for a Christmas Eve date with the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (ankle) questionable for Sunday's game vs. Cowboys

Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill (ankle), who missed last week's game, is on the brink of a return this Sunday vs. the Cowboys after being listed as questionable. 
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (concussion) questionable to play vs. Buccaneers

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (concussion) is officially questionable to play Sunday versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

NFL fines Falcons, HC Arthur Smith for violating league's injury report policy in Week 7

The NFL fined the Atlanta Falcons and head coach Arthur Smith for violating the NFL's injury report policy ahead of Week 7's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.