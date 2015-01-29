Marshawn Lynch: 'What are y'all here for?'

In a fascinating five-minute sitdown that included one soliloquy, minutes of awkward silence, and lots of shout outs, Lynch spoke honestly of his difficulty dealing with all the attention this week.
"I mean all week, I done told y'all what's up. And for some reason y'all continue to come back and do the same thing," Lynch said. "I don't know what story y'all trying to get out of me. I don't know what image y'all trying to portray of me, but it don't matter what y'all think, what y'all say about me because when I go home at night, the same people that I look in the face -- my family, that I love -- that's all that really matters to me.
"So y'all could go and make up whatever you want to make up because I don't say enough for y'all to go and put anything out on me. I'll come to y'all event. Y'all shove cameras and microphones down my throat. ... But y'all mad at me. And if y'all ain't mad at me, then what y'all here for?"
We've found Lynch's media sessions alternately hilarious and pointless. We understand his frustration: Why do people keep asking him questions if he doesn't want to talk? (If you really want to know about Lynch, just read Michael Silver's column.)
"I'm here preparing for the game and y'all want to ask me all these questions which is understandable. ... But I told y'all I'm not about to say nothing," Lynch said.
"If y'all ain't mad at me, then what y'all here for?" Lynch said earlier in the session. "I ain't got nothing for y'all though."
