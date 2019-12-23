Marshawn Lynch visiting Seahawks amid RB injuries

The former star Seahawks running back is taking a trip back to his old Pacific Northwest stomping grounds for a meeting with the franchise that once employed him through two runs to the Super Bowl, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.
Rapoport reported, per a source, around 10:30 p.m. PT Monday that Lynch underwent a physical that went "well and as expected."
"He'll be flying in there this morning, and we're going to give him a really good chance to come back and play for us," coach Pete Carroll said Monday morning on 710 ESPN Seattle.
Sure, the Seahawks didn't hand it to him on the 1-yard line with Super Bowl XLIX on the line, and they helped him out by trading him for a homecoming to the Oakland Raiders, but that's all in the past now.
Seattle's Chris Carson quietly rolled up 1,230 yards rushing this season and served as the constant ground force the Seahawks have lacked since the departure of -- you guessed it -- Lynch. Carson's contributions helped the Seahawks return to the class of the NFC, going 11-4 with a pivotal game coming in Week 17 against the San Francisco 49ers.
But they won't play that game with Carson, who is out for the rest of the season with a broken hip. They'll also be without C.J. Prosise, who suffered a broken arm in Seattle's Week 16 loss to Arizona, and tackle Duane Brown, who has a knee issue that requires surgery to trim a torn meniscus. Brown's surgery might not keep him out for significant time, Rapoport added.
Even with the All-Pro level of play from quarterback Russell Wilson, these Seahawks still need a reliable running game. They're at least kicking the tires on their trusty old workhorse, a wise move before proceeding to scan the waiver wire, especially with the playoffs starting a week early thanks to their rematch with San Francisco arriving Sunday night. There's no time to rest.
Meanwhile, Garafolo added that former Seahawks running back Robert Turbin is expected to sign with the team.
Turbin spent three seasons in Seattle from 2012 through 2014 after the Seahawks drafted him in the fourth round of the 2012 draft. In those three years, Turbin logged 274 touches for 1,355 yards from scrimmage and two scores.
Turbin was a member of Seattle's Super Bowl XLVIII champion team in 2013 and most recently played for the Indianapolis Colts in 2018.