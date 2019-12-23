Around the NFL

Marshawn Lynch visiting Seahawks amid RB injuries

Published: Dec 23, 2019 at 02:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Marshawn Lynch is headed back to Seattle for a visit with old friends.

The former star Seahawks running back is taking a trip back to his old Pacific Northwest stomping grounds for a meeting with the franchise that once employed him through two runs to the Super Bowl, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.

Rapoport reported, per a source, around 10:30 p.m. PT Monday that Lynch underwent a physical that went "well and as expected."

"He'll be flying in there this morning, and we're going to give him a really good chance to come back and play for us," coach Pete Carroll said Monday morning on 710 ESPN Seattle.

"He's really excited about the chance to help us," Carroll added, per the Seattle Times.

Sure, the Seahawks didn't hand it to him on the 1-yard line with Super Bowl XLIX on the line, and they helped him out by trading him for a homecoming to the Oakland Raiders, but that's all in the past now.

The reason: The Seahawks need a power back.

Seattle's Chris Carson quietly rolled up 1,230 yards rushing this season and served as the constant ground force the Seahawks have lacked since the departure of -- you guessed it -- Lynch. Carson's contributions helped the Seahawks return to the class of the NFC, going 11-4 with a pivotal game coming in Week 17 against the San Francisco 49ers.

But they won't play that game with Carson, who is out for the rest of the season with a broken hip. They'll also be without C.J. Prosise, who suffered a broken arm in Seattle's Week 16 loss to Arizona, and tackle Duane Brown, who has a knee issue that requires surgery to trim a torn meniscus. Brown's surgery might not keep him out for significant time, Rapoport added.

Even with the All-Pro level of play from quarterback Russell Wilson, these Seahawks still need a reliable running game. They're at least kicking the tires on their trusty old workhorse, a wise move before proceeding to scan the waiver wire, especially with the playoffs starting a week early thanks to their rematch with San Francisco arriving Sunday night. There's no time to rest.

Meanwhile, Garafolo added that former Seahawks running back Robert Turbin is expected to sign with the team.

Turbin spent three seasons in Seattle from 2012 through 2014 after the Seahawks drafted him in the fourth round of the 2012 draft. In those three years, Turbin logged 274 touches for 1,355 yards from scrimmage and two scores.

Turbin was a member of Seattle's Super Bowl XLVIII champion team in 2013 and most recently played for the Indianapolis Colts in 2018.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans activate RB Derrick Henry off IR ahead of Divisional Round game vs. Bengals

The Tennessee Titans activated running back Derrick Henry off injured reserve on Friday and is in track to play in the Divisional Round versus the Bengals. 
news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire poised to return vs. Bills in Divisional Round

After missing the last three games, Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ has no injury designation and is set to play in Sunday's playoff game versus the Bills. 
news

Chiefs LB Willie Gay will play Sunday vs. Bills following Wednesday arrest

Coach Andy Reid told reporters Friday that LB Willie Gay will play Sunday vs. the Bills. Gay was arrested for misdemeanor criminal damage on Wednesday night. 
news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones noncommittal on Mike McCarthy: 'A lot to think about regarding these coaches'

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn't rubber-stamping the return of coach Mike McCarthy less than a week after a disappointing playoff exit.
news

Panthers expected to hire ex-Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as new offensive coordinator

The Panthers have their new offensive coordinator. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the team is expected to hire former Giants HC Ben McAdoo as their new OC.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Jan. 21

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs and center Ryan Jensen, both nursing ankle injuries, will be game-time decisions on Sunday versus the Rams, per coach Bruce Arians.
news

Giants hire Joe Schoen as next general manager

The Giants have hired Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen as their new GM, the team announced Friday.
news

Eagles HC Sirianni hoping he can convince Jason Kelce to return for 2022: 'I sent him two kegs of beer'

Nick Sirianni is hoping to convince Eagles All-Pro C Jason Kelce to return for his 12th season over the summer.
news

Packers WR Randall Cobb pursues 'storybook ending' upon return for playoffs

Green Bay packers veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb speaks on his return from injury as he enters the playoffs looking to win another Super Bowl ring. 
news

Chargers GM Telesco not thinking about job security after missing playoffs again

Having missed the playoffs once again, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco isn't thinking about job security, but looking ahead at improving his club. 
news

Dak Prescott fined $25K for comments directed at refs following Wild Card Round loss to 49ers

The NFL fined Dallas Cowboys quarterback ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ $25,000 on Thursday for comments the QB made following last Sunday's wild-card loss to the 49ers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Texans conduct HC interview with veteran QB Josh McCown for second consecutive year

The Houston Texans' continued search for a head coach has led them back to an intriguing candidate from last year's hiring cycle.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW