Marshawn Lynch to flourish in Week 13 fantasy lineups

Since taking over the featured role in the Packers backfield, rookie Jamaal Williams has been a legitimate bell-cow. He's logged 47 touches in his last two games and has seen 11 targets as a pass-catcher, tying him for second-most on the team in that span. He's not coming off the field either, mostly because Green Bay doesn't have an option. But that doesn't matter in fantasy football. Williams has seen snap shares of 81 and 88 percent the last two games, is getting goal-line carries (leads team with three red zone touches last two games) and looks in the passing game. All of that volume has equated to 230 total scrimmage yards, or 115 per game, and two scores. And this has been against two of the toughest defenses in the league, the Ravens and Steelers, not what one would consider favorable matchups.