Around the NFL

Marshawn Lynch: Raiders move inspired my NFL return

Published: Jun 06, 2017 at 10:15 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Marshawn Lynch joined his hometown team in Oakland to great fanfare this offseason. The running back brings a connection to the community as the Raiders stare at a move to Las Vegas down the road.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since putting on an official Raiders jersey, Beast Mode was asked when he decided he wanted to unretire to play for Oakland.

"When I found out they were leaving," Lynch said.

Barring a delay, the Raiders are scheduled to move to Las Vegas in 2020.

Lynch knew what his return to the NFL to play for Oakland would mean to the community.

"I mean, there's been always something to, being from Oakland that, you want to play at home and have the opportunity," Lynch said. "I mean, you'd understand why it's so big for me to come and play. But knowing that they was leaving, a lot of the kids here probably won't have the opportunity for most of their idols growing up, being in your hometown no more. With me being from here and continuing to be here, it was my opportunity to get to see somebody that actually did from where they from and for the team that they probably idolized."

Lynch in a Raiders jersey spurs the belief that Oakland is ready for a championship run.

"I got the whole town, you feel me though, riding with me," Lynch said. "So, that's good but, I think that going on with all that good [expletive] you just said [about the offense] ... But I got a whole new Oakland behind me though. The way we feel just about where we from and why we represent where we from so hard is because we know what the struggle is and how we get down. So every home game that I get to come to this [expletive], I'm probably going to be riding with the whole town. So when you go into something like that, knowing that you got a whole, like it ain't like I'm saying 'I'm coming to y'all's city and riding with y'all.' This is actually like born and raised and bred and pissin' in them hallways and running down them alleyways and I really did that, right here. Now I get the opportunity to play here. All that you said is great and that's good, but it's more for Oakland."

The move from Oakland will be difficult for Raiders fans and the community over the next few years. The presence of Lynch, and a Super Bowl-caliber team, might help to soften some of the hard feelings.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Sunday, Aug. 22

Bengals rookie DE Joseph Ossai is set for knee surgery this week to repair a meniscus injury and is feared to be lost for the season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Mitch Trubisky on Chicago return: 'I just wanted to play well'

The Bears' 2017 first-round selection, Mitchell Trubisky, picked apart his previous team to lift the Bills past the Bears, 41-15, with a 221-yard, one-touchdown effort in which he piloted four consecutive touchdown drives to begin the day.  
news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger feels 'great' after 2 TD preseason showing

In his first preseason action, Ben Roethlisberger got 16 snaps, and the six-time Pro Bowler did about as well with those snaps as he could have, looking comfortable, composed and accurate in Pittsburgh's 26-20 win. 
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson throws two TDs in poised second preseason start

Jets coach Robert Saleh said rookie signal-caller Zach Wilson would play one or two more series than the two he saw in his debut last week. On Saturday afternoon, Wilson made the most of his increased exposure.
news

Nagy reiterates Andy Dalton will start Week 1 for Bears: 'We need to see him in the regular season'

Bears QBs Andy Dalton and Justin Fields both saw extended action Saturday versus the Bills. Their respective performances demonstrated why the rookie needs more time with the starters.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 2: What we learned from Saturday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has had no setbacks in rehab, remains on track to start Week 1 at Bucs

﻿Dak Prescott﻿ remains on track to return for the season opener against the Buccaneers on Sept. 9. The Cowboys quarterback has had "absolutely no setbacks" during rehab on his shoulder injury.
news

Former Titans GM Floyd Reese dies at 73

Floyd Reese, who served as the general manager of the Tennessee Titans franchise for 13 seasons around the turn of the century, died Saturday morning, the team announced. He was 73.
news

Patriots WR N'Keal Harry (shoulder) expected to miss four weeks

N'Keal Harry's shoulder injury suffered in Thursday night's preseason win over Philadelphia complicates his future in New England. The Patriots WR is expected to be out about four weeks due to the shoulder issue.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Aug. 21

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is getting his right ankle examined Saturday, but the Kansas City Chiefs don't seem overly concerned about any long-term issues for their starting running back.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 2: What we learned from Friday's doubleheader

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason.
news

Chargers DB Derwin James dazzles with 99-yard INT TD at practice

In a joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers, Chargers safety Derwin James jumped in front of tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿ to pick off a ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ pass at the 1-yard line and raced the other way for a 99-yard score. The play was a reminder of just how special James can be.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW