Marshawn Lynch: Raiders move inspired my NFL return

"I got the whole town, you feel me though, riding with me," Lynch said. "So, that's good but, I think that going on with all that good [expletive] you just said [about the offense] ... But I got a whole new Oakland behind me though. The way we feel just about where we from and why we represent where we from so hard is because we know what the struggle is and how we get down. So every home game that I get to come to this [expletive], I'm probably going to be riding with the whole town. So when you go into something like that, knowing that you got a whole, like it ain't like I'm saying 'I'm coming to y'all's city and riding with y'all.' This is actually like born and raised and bred and pissin' in them hallways and running down them alleyways and I really did that, right here. Now I get the opportunity to play here. All that you said is great and that's good, but it's more for Oakland."