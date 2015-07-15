Marshawn Lynch keeps chicken wings in his socks

Lynch's fine dining habits shouldn't distract from the meat of the article, which highlights his Family First Foundation. Lynch's camp gave away 400 pairs of shoes to kids in need. The camp handles 1,100 kids in total. He worked with probation officers to bring some of their most serious juvenile offenders in to the camp to see if they could stick to a program heading into the weekend. Most importantly, Lynch is generous with his time, speaking with the kids one-on-one.