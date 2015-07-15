Around the NFL

Marshawn Lynch keeps chicken wings in his socks

Published: Jul 15, 2015
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Marshawn Lynch does things a little differently than the average player. This extends to his eating habits.

I was reading an excellent profile of Lynch's important charity work in Oakland when I came upon a paragraph so breathtaking that I need to just reprint it here in full. From John Boyle of Seahawks.com:

"At one point Lynch is delivered some chicken wings on the field and he stuffs a few extras in his socks. Yes, you read that right, for a few minutes this millionaire, Pro-Bowl running back was coaching football on a warm July afternoon with chicken wings in his socks, which he later removed and ate."

(Bill Belichick's use of his sock to hold his red challenge flag suddenly seems tame in comparison.)

Lynch's fine dining habits shouldn't distract from the meat of the article, which highlights his Family First Foundation. Lynch's camp gave away 400 pairs of shoes to kids in need. The camp handles 1,100 kids in total. He worked with probation officers to bring some of their most serious juvenile offenders in to the camp to see if they could stick to a program heading into the weekend. Most importantly, Lynch is generous with his time, speaking with the kids one-on-one.

"These are kids already in our justice system," San Francisco Police Department officer Yossef Azim said. "This is literally going to change lives. He's making them see a whole new way of looking at life. He's really reaching a group and affecting them in a way no one else could."

