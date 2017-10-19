Marshawn Lynch facing possible fines, suspension

The Oakland Raiders running back was ejected in the second quarter after running on the field and ultimately pushing and then grabbing an official. Lynch appeared to be trying to get to Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters, who was penalized on the play for unnecessary roughness after a late hit on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Lynch was quickly penalized and immediately ejected (contact with an official is an automatic ejection).
Lynch was not involved in the play. After seeing some Raiders offensive linemen take offense after Peters' hit, Lynch came out in what appeared to be an effort to play peacemaker before grabbing the official. It ended a quiet night in what's been a quiet season for Lynch in Oakland.
The Raiders went on to win the game in spectacular fashion, 31-30. NFL Network's Omar Ruiz saw Lynch congratulating his teammates in the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum after the game. NFL Network's Michael Silver reported Lynch watched the rest of the game from the stands after he was ejected.
NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart told reporters on a conference call Friday that the NFL is considering possibility of fining and suspended Lynch for his actions.
"I was disappointed that he ran out because I knew we had a 15-yard penalty and we were going to be in good shape," Del Rio said after the game. "I didn't get a chance to, like, have a conversation about it. I told him you can't leave the bench like that. And that was about it. Next thing I knew he was being tossed. The ref told me actually had put his hands on him. I didn't see that occur. Obviously, you can never put your hands on an official and he was DQed."
"I know Marshawn feels bad, I've talked to him," Raiders offensive tackle Donald Penn told NFL Network's Patrick Claybon on Friday. "The thing is that great win is going to get overshadowed by this little incident.
"He's going to learn from it ... to be honest with you, I don't think Marshawn knew that was a ref until it was too late. He just thought it was another player, just trying to get them all off and get things separated. He's going to learn from it, man, we're going to move on. They're all good friends. I'm just sad Marshawn wasn't able to finish the game because I know how much Oakland means to him and how much that win means to him."
Lynch ran only twice for nine yards, staying on the sideline most snaps in favor of Jalen Richard. Lynch has only 266 yards rushing through seven games and figures to hear from the NFL soon in regard to a potential fine.
Lynch wasn't the only Raiders player involved in some drama. Penn got into a sideline argument with wide receiver Michael Crabtree during the second quarter, but Penn told Silver they eventually worked things out.