Around the NFL

Marshawn Lynch applies for 'I'm just here' trademark

Published: Feb 23, 2015 at 11:35 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Marshawn Lynch is a marketing genius.

The man who utters as few words as possible to the media is able to turn those scant phrases into dollars with ease.

After his famous "I'm just here so I won't get fined" line went viral during Super Bowl media day, the Seattle Seahawks' power back and his people are attempting to trademark the phrase with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, The Seattle Times first reported.

"We heard from our fans and so many of them were saying that they wanted that phrase on the clothing," Chris Bevans, who runs Lynch's "Beast Mode" apparel line, told ESPN.com. "This is just listening to the marketplace."

Listening and making money off it, to be correct.

This isn't the first time Lynch has trademarked one of his own viral sayings. After last season's Super Bowl, the running back trademarked "About that action BOSS;" he owns four "Beast Mode" trademarks; and he has several others filed, including the phrase "Power Pellets" -- a word used to describe his Skittles adoration. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

