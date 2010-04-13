Marshall signs tender with Broncos, who are looking to trade him

Published: Apr 13, 2010 at 09:24 AM

Brandon Marshall signed his $2.521 million tender from the Denver Broncos on Tuesday, and the move could help facilitate a trade of the mercurial wide receiver.

A Broncos spokesman confirmed to The Associated Press that Marshall signed his tender, but declined to comment further. AP also left a message with Marshall's agent, Kennard McGuire, seeking comment.

NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported earlier this week that the Seattle Seahawks are interested in trading for Marshall, but they don't want to give up one of their first-round picks (No. 6 and No. 14) in next week's draft.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll acknowledged his team's interest in Marshall after Tuesday's minicamp practice.

"We've done our homework and done our research on that," Carroll said. "Really, it's not in our hands. The Broncos have some things that they have to do. We're on alert here."

The Miami Dolphins, who are looking to trade wide receiver Ted Ginn, also could deal for Marshall, according to La Canfora.

Marshall posted his third consecutive 100-catch season last year and made his second consecutive trip to the Pro Bowl despite several run-ins with Broncos coach Josh McDaniels. Marshall had an NFL-record 21 receptions during a Dec. 13 loss at Indianapolis, and his 10 touchdowns for the season were a career best.

But for all his talents on the field, Marshall has had several run-ins with the law and visits to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's office to discuss off-the-field behavior. Marshall was suspended for the 2008 season opener following a series of domestic disputes involving a former girlfriend.

Last summer, the Broncos suspended Marshall for throwing a tantrum during a training-camp practice. The source of Marshall's frustration was twofold: He was upset with the team's medical staff for misdiagnosing a hip injury that required offseason surgery, and he was displeased with his contract.

Marshall earned $2.2 million last season in the final year of the deal that he signed in 2006 as a fourth-round pick out of Central Florida. He wants to be compensated like other elite wide receivers in the NFL, which would mean a pay hike of $6 million to $8 million annually.

Marshall was one of five restricted free agents whom the Broncos tendered last month, including NFL sacks leader Elvis Dumervil and starting quarterback Kyle Orton. Marshall is the second player to sign his tender, although offensive lineman Chris Kuper's signing wasn't viewed as a means to a trade.

Orton hasn't signed his tender, but he's participating in the Broncos' offseason training program, something Marshall, Dumervil and tight end Tony Scheffler, another restricted free agent hoping for a ticket out of Denver, have been skipping.

Orton would lose his top target if the Broncos trade Marshall. The quarterback recently said he was working hard to develop a better rapport with third-year wideout Eddie Royal, the forgotten man in Denver's revamped offense last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

