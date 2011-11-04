Marrying a Kardashian, starting Bush, two things to dislike

One of the biggest trending topics of the week was Kim Kardashian's divorce from that one guy. In fact, the Twitterverse was asking for suggestions on things longer than Kardashian's marriage. Here's one: How about the number of days since Reggie Bush first rushed for more than 100 yards in a game way back in 2006?

Maybe a better question would be: What was the bigger waste of money, Kim Kardashian's wedding or Reggie Bush's signing bonus? I was tempted to say the money spent on the house for Reggie Bush's parents. But that money at least landed a Heisman Trophy and a mythical national championship that had to be given back.

However it is rather coincidental that Kardashian and Bush became two of the most sought after free-agents in their respective sports - Kardashian in the tabloid world, and Bush on the fantasy waiver wire. I would pass on both of them. They might look attractive, but the closer you look, the less you like them.

With that out of the way, I am offering you my likes and dislikes for the coming fantasy week and more. That's right, Facebook won't give you a dislike button, but I certainly will. And this all will be presented to you in a random, meandering style, which has been glowingly referred to as "teenager on crack chic." Bolded names are my likes, and dislikes.

Too many disclaimers? You can always check the rankings, but that is a terrible way to waste the final hours of your work week.

And without further ado ...

For the record, you can submit your fantasy questions to NFL.com Fantasy Live, Michael Fabiano or me on Twitter. But realize, NFL.com Fantasy has 35,000 followers, Fabiano has 40,000, me, I only have 13. So your odds are better that I will answer a question, just based on the raw numbers. So hit me up both via Twitter or via Facebook. Be sure to catch the latest on the Dave Dameshek Football Program.

