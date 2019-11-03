Marrone will make Minshew-Foles choice during bye

There's likely to be plenty of time to drink in an ugly 26-3 AFC South loss to the Texans as the Jaguars make their long flight back home from England.
While he leaves behind a lopsided loss, Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone will decide between veteran free-agent signee Nick Foles, who's coming off a clavicle injury, and rookie Gardner Minshew.
Marrone told reporters following Sunday's loss that he would step away to take some time to make the decision before telling Foles and Minshew of who will take the reins going forward. Marrone said he would make the decision likely around next Sunday before the team returns from its upcoming bye.
"I haven't spoken to either quarterback yet, and I hate talking through the media about my plans, but the plans were -- again, the disappointment of the team, not performing well, will be on my mind now for the next 48 hours," Marrone said after the game. "I think after those 48 hours are over, I'm going to step away a little bit, take a break because I don't have to make a decision and have time. That's what I'm going to talk to the quarterbacks about, and then I'll tell them probably right before we come back on Sunday, we'll be able to discuss where we're going to go. That's pretty much my plan."
With Foles injured, Minshew looked good in relief against the Chiefs, throwing for 275 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Taking the field with a trademark mustache and headband, Minshew played well and Minshew Mania became a thing.
It might have run its course on Sunday, though, as the Jaguars' offense as a whole struggled and Minshew had three turnovers.
Marrone insisted it will not be one ill-fated game that determines his decision, though.
"Yeah, you know, I've got a lot of questions, and I'm not naïve... And it's not one game, it'll be a body of work," Marrone said.