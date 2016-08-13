Marques Colston wants to continue NFL career

Andre Johnson and Anquan Boldin recently found new NFL homes in Nashville and Detroit, respectively. Might Marques Colston be the next veteran free agent to be signed after a silent offseason?
The New Orleans Saints' all-time leader in receptions (711), receiving yards (9,759) and receiving touchdowns (72) intends to continue his football career once he's fully recovered from postseason shoulder surgery.
The 33-year-old added that there's "no rush" to find a new team, suggesting he won't sign before training camps end.
Although Colston was released with a failed physical designation after posting career lows in receptions (45), yards (520) and touchdowns (4) over 13 games last season, he has no hard feelings about the Saints organization.
"I had a great experience down there for a decade," Colston explained. "I know it's a business, and there are no hard feelings."
If Colston fails to generate interest once the season starts, he won't lack for post-career opportunities.
His off-the-field ventures include part ownership of the Arena Football League's Philadelphia Soul and a position as special adviser for Sport Testing Inc., a company designed to track a professional athletes' strengths and weaknesses in all aspects of any sport.