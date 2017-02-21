Marlin Briscoe, AFL's first starting black QB, on race and football

So I went home and went to Canada. I didn't like Canada, as well. No disrespect to the CFL, but the NFL was my thing, so I realized I wasn't going to get a chance to play quarterback. I called teams that I had success playing against, and I got ahold of Buffalo ... John Rauch (whom Briscoe had faced twice when Rauch was coaching the Raiders) was the coach at Buffalo. I called him, and he said, "We don't need help at quarterback, but we need help at wide receiver." I had never played wide receiver in my life, and he said, "Well, you're an athlete, so maybe you can adjust." We were two or three weeks in into the preseason, and I renegotiated my contract and said I would come to Buffalo and try out as a wide receiver, but only if they didn't cut me until the last cut.