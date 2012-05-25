Mark Sanchez exudes starter swagger as Jets circus opens

It was Sanchez who looked every bit the starting quarterback he is. His passes, Ryan raved, had a certain "zip" on them. His manner was confident. He seemed to make a conscious effort to encourage teammates with a pat on the back or an arm around a shoulder. To reporters gathered in front of his locker, a smiling Sanchez offered this streamlined version of his current mindset: "Just focus on the next play, have a short memory and keep playing. Be the leader this team needs."