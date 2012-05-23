Mark Murphy praises Donald Driver's 'Dancing' victory

Published: May 23, 2012 at 03:56 PM

Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy said Wednesday that receiver and newly crowned dance champion Donald Driver will be back with the team next week, though he wouldn't comment on the veteran's contract status for the 2012 season.

The team is holding the first week of voluntary organized team activities this week. Driver spent the last two months in Southern California to compete on the reality TV show "Dancing With the Stars." He and dance partner Peta Murgatroyd won this season's title Tuesday night.

Debate: Most indispensable player

Which player means more to his team than anyone else? Our analysts debate, with Drew Brees getting plenty of attention. More ...

"To win it was great," Murphy said after he spoke at a sport and society conference at St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wis. "From a Packers perspective, I couldn't be more proud the way he represents the Packers. He's really just a pretty remarkable person."

Driver, 37, who has been with the Packers his entire pro career since 1999, is entering the final year of his contract. Murphy didn't provide a direct answer when asked where things stand between the Packers and their all-time leading receiver.

"I think people are excited to see him," Murphy said. "Obviously, I think all of his teammates will probably give him some good-natured ribbing. But, also, I know everybody's really pleased and happy for him."

Both Driver and his agent, Jordan Woy, have gone on record as saying they want him to return to the Packers for the 2012 season. However, the fact that he is set to make $5 million a year after having one of the worst campaigns of his career has caused his future with the squad to be called into question.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

