Mark Murphy praises Donald Driver's 'Dancing' victory

Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy said Wednesday that receiver and newly crowned dance champion Donald Driver will be back with the team next week, though he wouldn't comment on the veteran's contract status for the 2012 season.
The team is holding the first week of voluntary organized team activities this week. Driver spent the last two months in Southern California to compete on the reality TV show "Dancing With the Stars." He and dance partner Peta Murgatroyd won this season's title Tuesday night.
Debate: Most indispensable player
Which player means more to his team than anyone else? Our analysts debate, with Drew Brees getting plenty of attention. More ...
"I think people are excited to see him," Murphy said. "Obviously, I think all of his teammates will probably give him some good-natured ribbing. But, also, I know everybody's really pleased and happy for him."
Both Driver and his agent, Jordan Woy, have gone on record as saying they want him to return to the Packers for the 2012 season. However, the fact that he is set to make $5 million a year after having one of the worst campaigns of his career has caused his future with the squad to be called into question.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.