Around the NFL

Mark Ingram's big night helps Saints destroy Packers

Published: Oct 26, 2014 at 04:39 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Mark Ingram rushed for a career-high 172 yards to lead the New Orleans Saints to a 44-23 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Our takeaways:

  1. The Saints need to stop jerking Mark Ingram around and start treating him like one of the NFL's top tailbacks. Ingram has looked dynamite going back to the preseason. Even after getting shut down in Detroit last week, Ingram is averaging a sterling 5.7 yards per carry on the season. Going back to the end of last season, he has the same average of his last 102 carries.
  1. We finally got a glimpse of the explosive offense we expected the Saints to unveil this season. Drew Brees hit Kenny Stills and Brandin Cookson deeppasses; Jimmy Grahamwas a mismatch in the red zone; and Ingram ran like a man possessed. Brees was 11-of-11 passing with three touchdowns in the second half. This was easily his best performance of the season, a promising sign going forward.
  1. Aaron Rodgers' 203 first-quarter yards were the most in any quarter of his career. He's now 31 of 37 (84 percent) in his last five first quarters. The Packers' second-half collapse coincided with a tweaked hamstring for their star quarterback. He wasn't as comfortable in his mechanics and was reluctant to scramble outside the pocket. His twointerceptions -- both tipped by his receivers -- were back-breakers for the Packers. Rodgers still finished with his fourth career 400-yard game.
  1. Ingram wasn't the only back to turn in a career performance. Eddie Lacy generated a career-high 182 yards from scrimmage, bolstered by a team-high eight receptions for 123 yards. He broke a slew of tackles for the second consecutive game.
  1. Cooks got his stalled rookie campaign back on track with 98 yards and a pair oftouchdowns on seven touches. He's behind only Sammy Watkins and Kelvin Benjamin in the Rookie of the Year race.
  1. The Packers aligned pass rusher Julius Peppers as a wide receiver on one goal-line play, and it came back to haunt them. Peppers dropped an easy touchdown.
  1. There have been just three games without a punt in NFL history. Two of them have involved the Packers in the last calendar month.
  1. The Saints have a quick turnaround, traveling to Carolina on Thursday with first place on the line against the Panthers.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 8 game. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens WRs Zay Flowers (hip), Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) both active vs. Chargers 

Baltimore Ravens receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers will both be active in this prime-time contest after spending the week rehabbing injuries.
news

Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson ruled out vs. Broncos with concussion

Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been ruled out of Sunday's game versus the Broncos with a concussion after taking a hard hit at the end of a pass play.
news

Jessie Bates' 92-yard pick-six propels Falcons to win they needed in 'worst way'

Vying for first place in the NFC South against their archrivals, the Atlanta Falcons needed a victory on Sunday in the worst way. Safety Jessie Bates did everything he could to make that happen, starting with a 92-yard pick-six.
news

Chiefs' Travis Kelce becomes fastest tight end to reach 11,000 yards

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce added some history to his calendar on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs star reached 11,000 career receiving yards, becoming the fourth and fastest tight end to do so.
news

Mike Tomlin not acting 'like eureka' but Steelers top 400 yards in win over Bengals

In Pittsburgh's first game since firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada, the Steelers snapped a 58-game streak without 400 yards en route to win over Bengals. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The Steelers' offense awoke to break a 58-game streak against the Bengals. Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Raiders safety Roderic Teamer arrested on DUI charge, inactive vs. Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders reserve safety Roderic Teamer was arrested Saturday night on charges of driving under the influence and speeding, both misdemeanors, and was ruled out for Sunday's home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby (knee) officially active vs. Chiefs 

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is expected to play in Las Vegas' Week 12 game versus the Kansas City Chiefs despite being considered doubtful with a knee injury.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 12: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 12 Sunday.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Bears-Vikings on Monday night

NFL.com's Bobby Kownack breaks down four things to watch for when the Chicago Bears face the Minnesota Vikings on "Monday Night Football."
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 12 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Texans RB Dameon Pierce (ankle) active for Sunday's game against Jaguars

Texans running back Dameon Pierce is officially active for Sunday's game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars following a three-game absence with an ankle injury.