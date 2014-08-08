Mark Ingram leads Saints to win without Brees

Published: Aug 08, 2014 at 04:41 PM

ST. LOUIS -- Mark Ingram had eight carries for 83 yards and a 22-yard touchdown in the first half and the New Orleans Saints won their preseason opener without Drew Brees, beating the St. Louis Rams 26-24 on Friday night.

Sam Bradford didn't play either, held out by the Rams as a precaution coming off knee surgery.

Greg Zuerlein was barely wide left on a 59-yard field goal attempt on the final play after missing a 46-yard attempt with just under six minutes remaining.

Rookie Michael Sam, the first openly gay player drafted in the NFL, made a solid debut as a reserve defensive end for St. Louis.

Luke McCown started in place of Brees, limited by a left oblique injury the past week. First-round pick Brandin Cooks caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from third-stringer Ryan Griffin in the third quarter.

Shaun Hill got the start for St. Louis and threw two touchdown passes in the first half.

Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans HC Mike Vrabel on A.J. Brown's resounding return: 'A.J.'s fantastic. We expect those things from A.J.'

Back in action for the Tennessee Titans for the first time since Week 11, wide receiver A.J. Brown lifted the Titans offense and ignited a comeback as Tennessee bested the San Francisco 49ers, 20-17, on Thursday Night Football. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 16: What we learned from Titans' win over 49ers on Thursday night

Having looked overmatched through the first 30 minutes, the Titans, led by Ryan Tannehill and A.J. Brown, came roaring back in the second half and came away with a dramatic 20-17 win over the 49ers. 
news

Cowboys clinch first playoff berth since 2018 following 49ers' loss to Titans

The Dallas Cowboys clinched their first playoff berth in three years Thursday, thanks to the Tennessee Titans' victory over the San Francisco 49ers. 
news

Is this the best Chiefs TEAM of the Patrick Mahomes era? Plus, three non-quarterback MVP candidates

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explains why this could be the best Chiefs team of the Patrick Mahomes era. Plus, three non-quarterback MVP candidates and much more.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW