Around the NFL

Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020 04:35 PM

Mark Davis wanted Henry Ruggs on Raiders for 'last six months'

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Raiders have spent the last few years looking less like the Silver and Black and more like something else.

It's tough to blame them. As a franchise in a multi-year transition ahead of a move to Las Vegas -- things weren't exactly pleasant in their final two seasons in Oakland -- the Raiders didn't resemble the club of the Al Davis era, but one that was less swaggering and more scrambling. Jon Gruden could scowl all he wanted, but it would be more about the on-field struggles than about his team's chances of dominating an opponent.

Davis looks to the team's new home of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as a symbol of the team's bright future, one embodied by the first-round selection of Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III. That pick would have made his Davis' father proud, the younger Davis believes.

"Henry Ruggs was the player I wanted for the last six months," Davis said, via an excellent feature in The Athletic on Davis' adjustments as an owner in Las Vegas. "My dad was always trying to replace Cliff (Branch) with so many different types of guys. ... Speed, speed, speed and we really got away from that the last five, six, seven years. We really didn't have anybody that could run. Nobody could run.

"I watched Henry Ruggs and his speed and quickness and his strength were pretty impressive. And then if you see his baseball highlights, my God. He made some nice tackles on interceptions and he'll block too. He is a complete player. I was just so thrilled that we drafted him. Maybe that's the piece that we haven't had that's Raiders football. You throw it deep the first play and the safety is worried the whole game."

That last line is classic Raiders ideology, which has since permeated all levels of the game to varying degrees. Speed kills, as they say, and for the first time since around the final months of first-round bust Darrius Heyward-Bey's Raiders career, they have a legitimate burner in their receiving corps. No longer will they have to rely on Amari Cooper -- a very good receiver in his own right, but not quite a speed demon -- as their best deep threat.

It'll be up to Ruggs to produce, of course, but it's quite a pairing -- new stadium and new toy for the offense -- to bring to a new home, even if it might be some time before a full house can be there to see it.

Related Content

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
news

Mike Zimmer, Vikings finalizing multi-year extension

Mike Zimmer won't enter a lame-duck season in Minnesota. Tom Pelissero reports the Vikings are finalizing a multi-year contract extension with the 64-year-old coach.
A fan wears a mask to protect from wildfire air before an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
news

Fans required to wear face coverings at NFL games in 2020

All fans attending NFL games this season will be required to wear a face covering. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy announced the league-wide plan Wednesday.
Members of the Baltimore Ravens practice on an indoor field during an NFL football training camp practice at the team's headquarters, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
news

NFLPA approves eight teams' IDER plans for COVID-19

The NFLPA on Wednesday announced that eight teams' infectious disease emergency response (IDER) plans for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have been approved.
Ravens agree to terms with first-round LB Patrick Queen
news

Ravens agree to terms with first-round LB Patrick Queen

The Ravens announced Wednesday that they have agreed to terms with first-round pick Patrick Queen. The LSU product is a rangy linebacker who can cover in space, bring the wood against the run, and rush the passer.
Patriots Cam Newton, Julian Edelman hold throwing session
news

Patriots Cam Newton, Julian Edelman hold throwing session

The latest episode of "Cam Plays Catch" dropped Wednesday. In this chapter, Cam Newton is working out with new New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman.  
2020 NFL season scheduled to kick off in 50 days
news

2020 NFL season scheduled to kick off in 50 days

The 2020 NFL season is scheduled to kick off 50 days from today, on Sept. 10, when the Houston Texans visit the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. 
Devonta Freeman hires Rosenhaus after previous agent severed ties
news

Devonta Freeman hires Rosenhaus after previous agent severed ties

Devonta Freeman has a new representative as he searches for a new job. Agent Drew Rosenhaus announced Wednesday that Freeman has joined his squad.
Texans DT Blacklock upon signing rookie deal: 'Grown men do cry'
news

Texans DT Blacklock upon signing rookie deal: 'Grown men do cry'

Ross Blacklock, the Texans' top draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was overcome with emotion once signing his rookie contract. 
NFLPA tells players there will be no preseason games in 2020
news

NFLPA tells players there will be no preseason games in 2020

A day after the NFL offered to have zero preseason games, the NFLPA informed players there will be no preseason contests ahead of the 2020 season. An agreement is all but official.
Rams' first season at SoFi Stadium will have limited or no fans
news

Rams' first season at SoFi Stadium will have limited or no fans

The L.A. Rams on Tuesday announced SoFi Stadium will be at limited or no capacity in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic; season tickets will not be possible in 2020, either. 
NFLPA: 59 players have tested positive for COVID-19 at some point
news

NFLPA: 59 players have tested positive for COVID-19 at some point

At some point during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, 59 players have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the NFLPA website
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL