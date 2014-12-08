Mark Davis to Jim Harbaugh: Niners 'stole' dysfunction

It was hard not to appreciate the symbolism. The Oakland Raiders effectively ended the San Francisco 49ers' season Sunday, which should effectively end Jim Harbaugh's tenure with the team.
In doing so, the Raiders also advertised their wares. Derek Carr outplayed Colin Kaepernick at quarterback, lending credence to the surprising number of evaluators that believe Carr has a brighter future. Before the game, Harbaugh and his old friend, Raiders owner Mark Davis, said hello.
Davis was asked by Tim Kawakami of the San Jose Mercury News what the two men talked about.
"I told him, 'You stole our dysfunction!" Davis said. "'That's supposed to be our thing!'"
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from Week 14 and discusses the Seahawks' return to Super Bowl form. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.