Around the NFL

Mark Davis to Jim Harbaugh: Niners 'stole' dysfunction

Published: Dec 08, 2014 at 06:27 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

It was hard not to appreciate the symbolism. The Oakland Raiders effectively ended the San Francisco 49ers' season Sunday, which should effectively end Jim Harbaugh's tenure with the team.

In doing so, the Raiders also advertised their wares. Derek Carr outplayed Colin Kaepernick at quarterback, lending credence to the surprising number of evaluators that believe Carr has a brighter future. Before the game, Harbaugh and his old friend, Raiders owner Mark Davis, said hello.

Davis was asked by Tim Kawakami of the San Jose Mercury News what the two men talked about.

"I told him, 'You stole our dysfunction!" Davis said. "'That's supposed to be our thing!'"

Something tells us that it can be their thing soon enough.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from Week 14 and discusses the Seahawks' return to Super Bowl form. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings expected to hire Rams OC Kevin O'Connell as head coach

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to hire Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell as head coach, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.
news

2022 Pro Bowl to feature 'Spot and Choose' method, no kickoffs

Rule changes have become a staple of the postseason exhibition, and this year's iteration will be no different. The NFL announced Wednesday there will be no kickoffs in the 2022 Pro Bowl, which will be played Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Instead, the "Spot and Choose" method will be implemented at the beginning of each half.
news

Witness says he heard Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offer ex-head coach Brian Flores $100,000 per loss in 2019

NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Wednesday that he spoke with a witness who said he heard Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offer former head coach Brian Flores $100,000 for every loss during the 2019 season.
news

Bengals to wear black home uniforms in Super Bowl LVI vs. Rams

The Cincinnati Bengals will be donning their home black uniforms during Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced Wednesday.
news

Bears hire Colts DB coach Alan Williams as defensive coordinator

The Chicago Bears' search for a defensive coordinator has officially come to an end, with the club hiring former Colts assistant Alan Williams to fill the position.
news

Bills expected to hire ex-Panthers OC Joe Brady as quarterbacks coach

Joe Brady is sticking around for another go in the NFL. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Bills are expected to hire the former Panthers offensive coordinator as their new quarterbacks coach.
news

Broncos hire Packers' Justin Outten as offensive coordinator, Vikings' Klint Kubiak as QBs coach

In the wake of Denver's hiring of Nathaniel Hackett as head coach, the Broncos added a few more notable names to their revamped offensive staff.
news

Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores addresses allegations in lawsuit against NFL, three teams

In an interview with CBS Mornings on Wednesday, former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores spoke publicly for the first time since suing the NFL and three of its teams alleging a pattern of racist hiring practices by the league and other forms of racial discrimination.
news

Jalen Hurts to undergo ankle surgery; Eagles QB expected to make full recovery by start of OTAs

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is set to undergo ankle surgery Wednesday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Hurts is expected to make a full recovery by the start of OTAs.
news

Lions coach Dan Campbell 'nervous' Saints could hire DC Aaron Glenn as new coach

Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is interviewing for the Saints head coaching job Wednesday, leaving Lions head coach Dan Campbell worried about losing his top coordinator.
news

Dan Quinn on return to Cowboys: 'I have unfinished business here'

In Dan Quinn's first comments since his decision last week to return to the Cowboys, the DC told CowboysSI.com that he wants to finish the deal in Dallas before potentially moving on.
news

Washington announces new team name: Washington Commanders

Washington announced Wednesday that its new team name will be the Washington Commanders. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW