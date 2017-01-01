Around the NFL

Mariucci: Not playing Tony Romo would be a mistake

Published: Jan 01, 2017 at 02:57 AM

The decision to play quarterback Tony Romo in the season finale Sunday against Philadelphia was initially viewed as a complicated one that involved injury concerns, ego, confidence and what it truly takes for a veteran to get ready after months away from the field. Romo is listed as active for the game.

But none of NFL Network's panelists from NFL GameDay Morning saw it as much of an issue. Romo needs the work, Dak Prescott needs to stay healthy and, regardless of stature, a backup quarterback's responsibility is to be able to perform at a moment's notice.

"It would be a bigger mistake if they played Dak too long and he got hurt," Steve Mariucci said. "This is the right thing to do. They have a banged up offensive line. To play Tony, to get the rust off, whatever you want to call it, they're going to protect him with the playcalls anyway. They're not gonna to let him scramble around like Fran Tarkenton and do all of these things. They're gonna hand the ball off, they're gonna throw it quickly, they're gonna run play action, they're gonna let him feel good out there, then get him out. And then he'll be more confident and ready to go if need be in the playoffs. ... I like their plan. Give Dak a little bit, Tony a little bit, finish the game with Sanchez, and let's go on to the playoffs."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported this weekend that Dallas' top priority was keeping Romo healthy behind a patchwork offensive line.

"Every decision the Cowboys make right now has to be to try to grab a hold of that Super Bowl," Michael Irvin said. "You talked about it over there, playing Tony Romo today helps in that process. If anything happens to Dak in the playoffs, you're not going straight to Mark Sanchez, you're going to Tony Romo. So they're not making a mistake by playing him."

Added Kurt Warner: "I think there's so many angles that you can take this on play him, how much you play him. How about just looking at it for Tony Romo specifically. I think it's unfair to Tony to expect him, if you need him in the playoffs, to just throw him out there for the first time in who knows how long with significant playing time and go, "Okay here, go win a game for us. Go win a Super Bowl for us." He needs to play. Tony wants to play, he wants to get back into the flow."

Romo's desire to continue his career and potentially audition for other clubs vying for his services helps. Had Dallas' former franchise quarterback treated this situation differently and allowed his status to come in the way of his preparation, there's a good chance Mark Sanchez would steal the show on Sunday against the Eagles. Instead, the Cowboys are getting a newsy but practical dry run for Romo in the only way that makes any sense.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 3 Thursday inactives: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

The official inactives for the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns on Thursday night.

news

Ravens signing pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul to one-year deal worth up to $5.5M

A two-time Super Bowl winner is heading to Baltimore to provide some pass-rush punch. Former  Giants and Buccaneers Pro Bowler Jason Pierre-Paul is signing a one-year deal with the Ravens.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Steelers WR George Pickens frustrated by lack of opportunities: '99 percent of the time, I'm open'

Through two weeks, the leash on Mitchell Trubisky appears to be getting shorter, and the patience of Steelers receivers, including rookie George Pickens, is running thin.

news

Baker Mayfield admits his play was 'not good enough' in first two games with Panthers

The Baker Mayfield era is off to a rough start in Charlotte. The former Browns QB has been average, which is understandably not good enough to win in today's NFL, and he knows it

news

Carson Wentz reflects on 'whirlwind' career, time in Philly as Commanders prep to face Hurts, Eagles

Carson Wentz is two games into a career in Washington, where he's filling the starting role at quarterback for the Commanders, an NFC East rival of the Eagles. That means two dates per year with Wentz's former employer -- starting this Sunday.

news

Former Jaguars, Lions DE Austen Lane earns UFC contract with first-round knockout

Austen Lane, who played three seasons for the Jaguars and one for the Detroit Lions, defeated the previously unbeaten Richard Jacobi via first-round technical knockout Tuesday night in a heavyweight bout on the Dana White Contender Series to earn an Ultimate Fighting Championship contract.

news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert (rib cartilage) limited Wednesday, considered day to day

Bolts quarterback Justin Herbert was limited in Wednesday's practice, according to the Chargers' practice report. Despite the designation, coach Brandon Staley presented a fairly optimistic outlook on Herbert's condition.

news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick on Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: Wait until we 'see what his contract is'

Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson was limited in practice Wednesday due to an elbow injury, but said he's fine and ready to throw "a lot Sunday."

news

Giants WR Kenny Golladay confused by lack of playing time: 'I should be playing ... that's a fact'

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay played just two snaps in the Giants' 19-16 win over the Panthers. Golladay remains perplexed at the current situation, one in which the Giants appear to be icing him out of the action, and is anticipating -- perhaps hopefully more than anything -- things will change for him in Week 3.

news

Week 3 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Joe Burrow cautions against panicking over Bengals' slow start to 2022 season: 'We are going to be fine'

The Bengals have not had the strong start they had hoped for, and that many predicted for last year's Super Bowl runners-up. But quarterback Joe Burrow said it's not time to panic about Cincinnati's season yet, as there's still ample opportunities to address issues and make it back to the playoffs.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE