Mariucci: Not playing Tony Romo would be a mistake

"It would be a bigger mistake if they played Dak too long and he got hurt," Steve Mariucci said. "This is the right thing to do. They have a banged up offensive line. To play Tony, to get the rust off, whatever you want to call it, they're going to protect him with the playcalls anyway. They're not gonna to let him scramble around like Fran Tarkenton and do all of these things. They're gonna hand the ball off, they're gonna throw it quickly, they're gonna run play action, they're gonna let him feel good out there, then get him out. And then he'll be more confident and ready to go if need be in the playoffs. ... I like their plan. Give Dak a little bit, Tony a little bit, finish the game with Sanchez, and let's go on to the playoffs."