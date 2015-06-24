Around the NFL

Mariota: Missing camp furthest thing from mind

Published: Jun 24, 2015 at 03:57 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Marcus Mariota is the only unsigned first-round draft pick, and his general manager recently said that it wouldn't be a big deal if the No. 2 pick missed a few days of training camp.

Speaking to NFL Media's Tiffany Blackmon at the NFL Rookie Symposium on Wednesday, Mariota didn't sound too concerned when asked about potentially missing time.

"It's the furthest thing from my mind," Mariota said. "My agent is going to do his job. He's going to do whatever it takes. It's a business deal it takes some time. I'm happy to be a part of the organization and I'm sure it will work out."

When asked if missing any training camp could stunt his development, Mariota stressed that any decision like that is a "long ways off."

He's right. Titans training camp doesn't start for more than a month. That's an eternity in contract negotiations. There's a reason why holdouts are no longer an issue, and that 31 of 32 first round picks have already signed. The contracts aren't that complicated. If Mariota isn't ready for camp, someone isn't doing their job well.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the Bills' QB situation, the Odell Beckham Jr. drama and unveils the Superstar Club. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ex-WR Jordan Matthews auditioning as a tight end at HUB Football camp

Former Eagles, Bills and 49ers WR Jordan Matthews will show off his transition to tight end this week. HUB Football, which hosts a series of free agent tryouts for NFL, CFL, USFL and USA Rugby scouts, announced Matthews would participate as a TE in its camp Sunday in San Diego.
news

Washington president says new team name won't be 'Warriors,' must have 'no ties to Native American imagery'

The Washington Football Team will have an entirely new identity by the start of next season. What the franchise's future name, logo and look will be is still being worked out by team brass.
news

Eagles RT Lane Johnson: 'Last year was an embarrassment for everybody involved'

A four-win season in 2020 led to a Eagles reboot, with the ouster of Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson and importing Nick Sirianni. RT Lane Johnson joined Good Morning Football and said the groundwork has been laid for a turnaround after last year's "embarrassment."
news

Von Miller: 2021 Broncos 'the best team we've been able to field in a long time'

Since winning Super Bowl 50, Von Miller has watched his Broncos wallow in mediocrity, finishing third or fourth in the AFC West four out of the past five seasons. But the LB is high on the team's roster this year.
news

Tyreek Hill: I've been 'grinding my tail off' after getting 'embarrassed' in Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill says he was embarrassed about the team's performance in February's 31-9 Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Winning Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at ESPYs a 'huge honor'

Chiefs G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was named the recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at the 2021 ESPYs. The eight-year veteran shared his excitement regarding the honor on Sunday.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers plans to 'figure things out in a couple weeks' 

Deadlines force decisions, and ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ has a major one impending. Whether he will play for the Packers, or anyone, in 2021 has been the question of the offseason. The reigning league MVP finally intimated this weekend that he'll have an answer shortly.
news

Former Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo announces retirement

﻿Anthony Chickillo﻿ achieved his dreams. Now he's ready to hang up his cleats. The free-agent LB announced Sunday on his Instagram account that he is retiring from football after six NFL seasons.
news

Tom Brady, Buccaneers among winners at 2021 ESPY Awards

The NFL left its mark on the 2021 ESPY Awards, with Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers again standing out above the crowd.
news

This Week in NFL History (July 12 to July 18): HOF WRs Tim Brown, Art Monk retire

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Allen Robinson extension with Bears unlikely ahead of next week's deadline

The seven franchise-tagged players who haven't signed long-term deals have until next Thursday to get a multi-year contract done. Otherwise, they'll play 2021 on the one-year tender. Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin don't appear close.
news

Kenyan Drake: 'I feel like I might have a big role' in Raiders offense

The Raiders signed running back ﻿Kenyan Drake﻿ to add versatility alongside Josh Jacobs in the backfield. While Jacobs will remain the workhorse, Drake said he expects to have a sizable role within the offense. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW