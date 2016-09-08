Around the NFL

Mario Williams: Miami scheme 'that much sweeter'

Published: Sep 08, 2016 at 02:17 AM

Dolphins defensive end Mario Williams, free from the restrictive aspects of Rex Ryan's multiple defenses in Buffalo, is thrilled to just be a pass rusher again.

"Everything is that much sweeter as far as the mentality of this defense and the mentality of our players," Williams told the Palm Beach Post. "You're giving us the green light. So you go. That's the biggest thing for all of us. We've all had different coaches. We've all had different schemes. It's one of those things where it's just -- 'Whoah, really, just go?' It's that type of eye-opener. We've been getting used to that. Getting back to just going. We don't have any other responsibilities, really, just go."

Williams went from 38 sacks over his first three seasons in Buffalo -- including 14.5 the year before a regime change in 2015 -- to just five in his only season playing for Ryan. Williams was vocal about basic tenants of Ryan's multiple system, which sometimes asked defensive ends to drop back into pass coverage to clog throwing lanes instead of simply rushing the passer.

While Buffalo's defense did not perform up to expectations a year ago, it was due in part to the lack of buy-in. The same scheme was nearly unstoppable during Ryan's early years as a Jets head coach and even bested Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in a playoff game not too long ago. Over time, as those veterans from 2009 and 2010 filtered out and a younger group of defensive players worked in, the scheme lost some of its luster. In Buffalo, it became a parody of itself thanks to some players like Williams.

The good thing now is that he has a chance to prove himself right.

"It's motivation to prove to myself, my teammates and this organization," he said. "That's all that matters. No matter what team you're on, the year before, if you were MVP of the league, does that mean you don't have motivation now? You're motivated to be better. And do it again. So my motivation is going out for my teammates."

While Williams, 31, has the correct attitude about keeping his motivations directed toward his teammates and coaches, he also knows that all eyes will be on him now. He wanted out of Buffalo because he still views himself as a top-tier pass rusher. Now, he's in a defense with Cam Wake and Ndamukong Suh who both can command double teams on almost every down. Now, there are no excuses for that sack total not to rise. His quest starts against Seattle and Russell Wilson this weekend.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel: Tua Tagovailoa's success this season 'not surprising in the least'

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa spent Wednesday gushing about each other, presenting a united front of mutual appreciation and optimism that their partnership can lead the Dolphins to heights unseen in decades.

news

Raiders TE Darren Waller (hamstring) to be placed on injured reserve

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is being placed on injured reserve and will be out for at least the next four games, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Thursday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jets' success helps Robert Saleh reel in disgruntled receivers Elijah Moore, Denzel Mims

At 6-3, the Jets are positioned for a playoff run, and coach Robert Saleh needs every single member of the 53-man roster, including upset wideouts Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims, on board.

news

Patrick Mahomes ready to 'keep rolling' after throwing franchise-record 68 passes in Week 9 win

Patrick Mahomes is used to airing it out, but Week 9 was excessive, even for him. Most important to Mahomes, though, was the win over Tennessee, even if it required extra work for his cannon of a right arm.

news

Chargers DE Joey Bosa (groin) closer to practice return ahead of potential first-ever Bosa Bowl

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that DE Joey Bosa is close to returning to practice, which could be just in time to play the 49ers -- and brother Nick -- on Sunday.

news

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota wants to give TE Kyle Pitts 'more opportunities': 'I've been a little too safe'

Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts' numbers have failed to meet expectations, but Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota believes he can change that.

news

Cardinals' Budda Baker gives impassioned speech to teammates on 'Hard Knocks' following loss

In episode one of HBO's 'Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals,' safety Budda Baker showed his passion in the midst of a difficult season and displayed leadership that will surely be missed as he recovers from a high ankle sprain.

news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons' message to Odell Beckham: 'Help us get to' Super Bowl

Cowboys Micah Parsons and Ezekiel Elliott have made it known they'd welcome free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham to Dallas with open arms.

news

Packers claim former first-round safety Johnathan Abram off waivers from Raiders

The Packers claimed former Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram off waivers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday afternoon.

news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol, status vs. Cardinals in question

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocol and his status for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals is up in the air, coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday.

news

Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday details Jim Irsay's pursuit, ready for 'challenge': 'I know I can lead men'

In his first solo presser as Colts interim coach, Jeff Saturday addressed how owner Jim Irsay initially reached out about the role, the Rooney Rule and what he expects from the team and himself going forward.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE