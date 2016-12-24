Marcus Mariota suffers fractured fibula in Titans' loss

Marcus Mariota suffered a fractured fibula in the third quarter of Saturday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, coach Mike Mularkey told reporters. He is out for the remainder of the season and will undergo surgery in the coming days.
The Tennessee Titans quarterback had an air cast placed on his right leg after his foot was bent awkwardly on a sack by Jags defensive lineman Sheldon Day.
Mariota struggled before the injury, completing 8 of 20 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown. The Titans quarterback couldn't connect deep and was off target early as Tennessee dug itself a big hole.