Marcus Mariota 'getting healthy' in prep for 2017

Mariota has yet to get the credit he deserves for the immense growth he showed during the 2016 season. His 3,426 passing yards for 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions (in addition to 349 rushing yards and two touchdowns) was reminiscent statistically of Russell Wilson's first two seasons in the NFL (both Pro Bowl years). The only difference between the two right now might be a once-in-a-generation pass defense.