Marcus Mariota excited to reunite with Arthur Smith: I really believe in 'what he's doing'

﻿Marcus Mariota﻿ is in Atlanta for a few key reasons. Among them: a chance to again be a starting quarterback, and an opportunity to reunite with Arthur Smith.

Smith and Mariota were together in Tennessee in 2019, Mariota's last season with the Titans and his last as a starter. In that year, Mariota struggled significantly and coach Mike Vrabel -- under whom Smith worked as offensive coordinator -- had no choice but to bench him for veteran backup ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿. The rest is history: Tannehill flourished, leading Tennessee to an appearance in the AFC Championship Game, while Mariota was left to find work elsewhere.

He found that work in Las Vegas as a backup who saw occasional snaps. With that tape in hand and an existing relationship with Smith, Mariota is moving to Atlanta to rejoin his former coordinator. But there's a question we must first answer: Why does Mariota want to play for a coach who was part of a staff that once benched him?

"Well, he was always honest," Mariota said of Smith on Friday. "Even to the point where in 2019 when things weren't going well for me, he always shot me straight. I think, for me as a player, I truly appreciate that. He's always been focused on making sure I can get better; in and out of the pocket, how I'm digesting the offense, how I'm seeing defenses, he always made it a point just to find little areas of improvement.

"Art is somebody that's always been there for me, always shot me straight, and I knew what I was getting into, what kind of culture he's building here, so that's why I'm excited to be here because I really do believe in Art and what he's doing."

Thanks to his performance in relief of Derek Carr in one 2020 game, Mariota returned to the quarterbacking consciousness of the football world. An injury kept him from building upon that, but after trading Matt Ryan to Indianapolis, Atlanta needed a quarterback. Mariota needed a legitimate chance to start. Falcons, meet Marcus.

"It really came down to the opportunity. Obviously, he said there's a chance for you to play, a chance for you to start right away," Mariota said. "Really, for me, at this point in time of my career, that's what I was looking for. No matter what the situation is, I have to my best to lead these guys and help these guys become the best of their abilities.