Marcus Mariota = $100 million man? Plus, Le'Veon Bell's value

The Rams don't try to trick you with a bunch of hockey-line shifts featuring various guys running in and out of the game. They simply line up and go with the same core unit staying on the field. This not only allows Jared Goff to jump in and out of tempo (hurry-up, no-huddle) to keep opponents on their heels, but it allows the young quarterback to anticipate how opponents will attack him on most downs. Next Gen Stats provides a function that displays all of the different defensive fronts that an offense faces. When you look at the Rams' offense in this capacity, it's striking how few different looks they face. With that knowledge in hand, McVay can build game plans around exploiting a defense's weakest link and relentlessly attack that player for explosive plays (See: Anthony Barr in the Minnesota Vikings game in Week 4).