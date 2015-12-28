Around the NFL

Marcel Reece suspended four games for PEDs

Published: Dec 28, 2015 at 09:26 AM
The season is almost over for the Oakland Raiders. It's definitely over for Marcel Reece.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the team's Pro Bowl fullback has been suspended four games without pay for violating the NFL Policy and Program for performance-enhancing substances.

Reece, 30, will miss Oakland's regular-season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs and is no longer eligible to participate in the 2016 Pro Bowl.

The seventh-year back will also miss the first three games of the 2016 regular season, although Reece will be allowed to join his teammates in all offseason practices and preseason games.

It's an unfortunate turn for a productive member of Oakland's offense. At the fullback position, Reece is second to only Baltimore's Kyle Juszczyk with 269 yards through the air off 30 catches in 2015.

Due $2.6 million next season, it's fair to wonder if this could impact Reece's roster spot next autumn. The development of fellow Raiders fullback Jamize Olawale will be something to monitor this offseason.

