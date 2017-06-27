Marcedes Lewis on Blake Bortles, Jaguars' 2017 season

Of course, [Bortles can redeem his career]. He's young. Like I was saying earlier, if you're blessed enough to play a long time in this league, you gonna have two or three years that are not your best years. Honestly, nobody cares what you did the year before. It's all about what you're going to do this year. My job for [Bortles], from a psychological stand point, is to keep his head up. Me being a veteran, I've been there. I've had years where I've been like, "Eh, I'll rather take that one back," but if you let that defeat you and let the people that don't put in the work with you defeat you, then you become exactly what they want you to become. And I don't think that's who he is.