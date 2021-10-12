Marcas Grant's 2021 NFL Fantasy Football Sleepers Week 6

It doesn't look like ﻿Zach Ertz﻿ is going anywhere. Months of trade rumors have quieted, and Ertz has resumed his usually role in Philly's offense. That role could get bigger this week with ﻿Dallas Goedert﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list and not expected to play on Thursday night. We've preached starting your pass-catchers against a Buccaneers defense that has allowed the most passing yards and third-most passing touchdowns this season.

Lots of fantasy managers gave up on ﻿Myles Gaskin﻿ after a poor start to the season. Many of those same managers might want to consider getting back on board -- at least for this week. A contest against the Jaguars is too good to pass up. Jacksonville has the NFL's 20th-ranked run defense while giving up nine rushing scores -- tied for the most in the league. Gaskin's target share might not be the same if ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ returns in Week 6 but if his usage mirrors what Miami did last week, opportunities should be plentiful.

It's gotten harder to make a case for ﻿Evan Engram﻿. Alas, for this week, I shall try. He's had a nearly 15% target share in the past three weeks. He's also had a 68% catch rate, which would be the second highest of his career if he can sustain it. Yet the biggest thing working in Engram's favor is the number of injuries the Giants are dealing with. We'll wait to see what happens with ﻿Sterling Shepard﻿, ﻿Darius Slayton﻿ and ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ this week, but if any of them are missing, Engram should have a solid target share once again.