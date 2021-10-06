Marcas Grant's 2021 NFL Fantasy Football Sleepers Week 5

While we're trying to speak things into existence, let's talk about ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿. He's worked his way out of Kyle Shanahan's doghouse, but apparently not into ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s line of sight. Eleven targets through four games is far from what anyone expected. Week 5 offers an opportunity. ﻿George Kittle﻿ is banged up and the Cardinals are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. The Niners can't live on ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ alone. This has the makings of the long-awaited Aiyuk awakening. We hope.

Forecasting a productive week from Jamison Crowder doesn't take the same level of mental gymnastics. In his return from injury, the veteran receiver caught seven of nine targets for 61 yards and a touchdown. ﻿Zach Wilson﻿ has shown a propensity to target slot receivers and focus on shorter throws. That's right in Crowder's wheelhouse. The ceiling might not be high, but the floor is plenty safe. Sometimes that's all you need.

Who doesn't love a good ole fashioned revenge game? If you don't, then you shouldn't read about Gerald Everett going up against the Rams this week. Russell Wilson has traditionally targeted his tight ends near the end zone, giving him the target upside you want from a streaming tight end. On top of that, the Rams have been victimized by a group of tight ends ranging from ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ to Jack Doyle. Everett has the chance to take advantage of a defense that's likely to be focused on ﻿DK Metcalf﻿ and ﻿Tyler Lockett﻿. Also … revenge.