Marcas Grant's 2021 NFL Fantasy Football Sleepers Week 4

The third week was the charm for ﻿Marquez Valdes-Scantling﻿. After many missed connections between MVS and Aaron Rodgers in the first two weeks, the Packer pitch-and-catch pair finally linked up last Sunday against the 49ers. Most of Green Bay's passing work will still be funneled to ﻿Davante Adams﻿, but maybe there's a second receiver worth paying attention to. Valdes-Scantling will have greater appeal in DFS formats, though managers in deeper seasonal formats could take a swing. The Steelers secondary has run into some of the NFL's top passing games early in the season and looked the worse for wear. This week won't be any easier.

When ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ was quarterbacking the Jets, slot receivers were the order of the day. Now that ﻿Zach Wilson﻿ is running the offense, well … not much has changed. Nearly 30% of Wilson's attempts have gone to the slot. It's also where four of his seven interceptions have happened, but we won't focus on that. It's a big reason why Braxton Berrios is the Jets' top receiver. Berrios' appeal comes from his volume of targets, since the Jets aren't in the big play business right now. The Titans secondary, however, has been generous this year. Could this be the week that Gang Green strikes gold?

The previous paragraph notwithstanding, the Titans DST has some appeal in Week 4. The first few weeks of the season have shown that streaming defenses against rookie quarterbacks is a sound fantasy business model. Streaming against Wilson and his league-leading seven picks has been especially lucrative. The Jets have, on average, given up four more points per game to fantasy defenses than the next closest team. (Hi, Falcons!)