Marcas Grant's 2021 NFL Fantasy Football Sleepers Week 3

I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize to the Cardinals DST. It's not that I thought you'd be bad. It's that I didn't think about you at all. The Redbirds couldn't duplicate their phenomenal Week 1, but they did close down the Vikings in the second half of their wild Week 2 win. Next up is a date with the Jaguars, who boast one of the league's most anemic passing games and are tied with the Jets for most interceptions thrown through two weeks. Look for the Arizona offense to take control early, allowing the defense to go into attack mode and add to Trevor Lawrence 's early-season misery.

Did I mention the Cardinals scoring a lot of points? This might be the only time I ever get to write about Maxx Williams in a fantasy column. In a passing game loaded with targets, Williams won't ever be top of mind, but he is outpacing ﻿A.J. Green﻿ in catches and receiving yards. He also spells his name with two Xs – like ﻿Maxx Crosby﻿ or that weird obscure comic character that was turned into an animated MTV show in the mid '90s. That has nothing to do with fantasy football, but since we may never pass this way again, it was a chance to include it. Also, the Jaguars have given up the ninth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. So there's that.