Marcas Grant's 2021 NFL Fantasy Football Sleepers Week 2

Maybe ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿ isn't your typical sleeper. He's the starting running back in one of the NFL's most productive offenses. Despite that, there wasn't much excitement surrounding him heading into the season. I even made his teammate ﻿James Conner﻿ one of my sleeper options last week. It was meh. Even after an RB17 finish in Week 1, the Edmonds buzz isn't really buzzing. That could change with a solid performance against the Vikings this week. Minnesota had no answers for ﻿Joe Mixon﻿. Edmonds won't get the same snap share, but he can do some of the same things. If he puts together a similar stat line to Week 1 and finds the end zone to boot, Edmonds will start generating more conversation.

The Jaguars are bad. That's not a total surprise. It's a small surprise at just how bad they looked in Week 1. This could work to our advantage. Unless things improve dramatically, Jacksonville figures to have one of the league's highest passing volume offenses this year. It's why many analysts thought Marvin Jones was being undervalued. It's also why I'm waving the Laviska Shenault Jr. banner again. ﻿Sterling Shepard﻿ abused the Broncos secondary from the slot in Week 1. Shenault ran 33 of his 40 routes from the slot in the opener. If things go as they did last week for the Jags, ﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿ and his receivers should be doing plenty of work in the second half in catch-up mode.

Bears fans had ﻿Justin Fields﻿ dangled in front of them for a few plays last week before ultimately succumbing to the reality of Andy Dalton. Take heart! Things should be better this week. For one, the Bears won't have to deal with the Rams defense. This week is also a #Revenge game for Dalton against his original team, the Bengals. Cincy allowed ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ to finish as a top 12 quarterback this week. There's no reason Dalton can't do the same.