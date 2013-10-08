Marc Trestman, Chicago Bears hope different approach pays off

"He knows the game inside and out, but most coaches at this level do," Cutler says. "He's really worried about making sure the guys are doing OK when they leave the building. He's texting guys all the time. In the offseason: 'What are you up to?' 'Where are you going?' 'How's your family?' I think that's what kind of caught guys off guard at first. ... The NFL, it's cutthroat. You got to win now. ... So it's a little bit different to get a guy who's worried about you as a person, not just as a player.