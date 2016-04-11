Manziel: I'm living with Von Miller; LB says otherwise

Former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel was spotted outside of The Nice Guy club in Hollywood this weekend, where he seemed to suggest he was living with Broncos star Von Miller.
"I'm living out here with my guy Von Miller," Manziel told TMZ, via The Dallas Morning News. "Everybody knows Von Miller. Super Bowl MVP. Super Bowl MVP Von Miller. My brother. I'm living with him right now. We're getting our life together."
"So the Broncos. John Elway - great dude," Manziel said. "Kubiak, Aggie my man. Aggie my man. Listen, great organization. Anywhere I get picked up bro is a blessing. Somewhere bro. Whatever happens, I love ball, I want to play, and that's the team I want to go to."
Let's unpack all of this ...
According to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, Manziel and Miller are not living together. Miller, who is currently a contestant on Dancing With The Stars, is being housed by the television program, which is putting up all of its contestants.
As NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport added Monday morning, per a source close to Miller, that the two are close and they talk a lot, but Manziel and Miller are not living together while the quarterback is out in Los Angeles.
Rapoport also noted last week the meeting between Manziel and Kubiak was just a check-in. The two had a previous relationship and Kubiak wanted to see how Manziel was doing.
So, how is Manziel doing?
In the TMZ video, he is friendly and jovial with the camera person, even taking the video camera and doing some of the filming himself. He said in the video that he was not drunk.
"I don't think there's anything wrong with partying, bro," Manziel said. "There's a difference between partying and getting out of control. You've seen me here how many nights in a row? Five, six? Exactly. What have we been doing since we've been here? Walking out being chill, being cool with y'all. I'm cool! I'm not drunk. I'm not drunk, man. We're just hanging out and enjoying great food."
At the moment, it's easy to see why Kubiak was just checking in. Like any coach, he'd likely want these moments to be eliminated completely before committing a roster space.
UPDATE: Miller refuted Manziel's statement in a post on Instagram. "Lol, you guys are hilarious!!! Haha, i love it. Johnny's not staying with me but his is my BROTHER! Like I've said a thousand times, I got his back no matter what!"